Financial 15 Split Corp. Preferred Share Rate

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial 15 Split Corp. (the “Company”) announces that in keeping with current market rates for preferred shares with similar terms, the Preferred Share (“FTN.PR.A”) dividend rate for the fiscal year commencing December 1, 2024 will be set at 8.50% (previously 9.25%). Monthly payments to FTN.PR.A will be $0.07083 per share for an annual yield of 8.50% on their $10.00 redemption value.

The Company invests in an actively managed, high quality portfolio consisting of 15 financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows:

Bank of Montreal National Bank of Canada Bank of America Corp. The Bank of Nova Scotia Manulife Financial Corporation Citigroup Inc. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Sun Life Financial Inc. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Royal Bank of Canada Great-West Lifeco Inc. JP Morgan Chase & Co. The Toronto-Dominion Bank CI Financial Corp. Wells Fargo & Co.

For further information, please contact Financial 15 Split Corp. Investor Relations at

info@quadravest.com 416-304-4443 Toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372) or visit www.financial15.com

