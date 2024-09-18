SOGC Statement on CMA Apology to Indigenous Peoples

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC) stands in solidarity with the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) in its apology for historical and ongoing harms faced by Indigenous Peoples within Canada’s health care system.



This apology is an acknowledgment of the role of the medical profession in harms inflicted on Indigenous Peoples in health settings – past, ongoing and unacceptable harms that include systemic racism, abuse and neglect. Acknowledging these wrongs is an important step toward reconciliation and healing.

The SOGC reaffirms its commitment to advancing culturally safe and equitable care for Indigenous patients. We recognize the importance of cultural safety and humility in transforming the health care environment into one in which Indigenous patients feel respected, safe and valued.

In this spirit, the SOGC has been actively promoting culturally safe care, including advocating for the return of birth to rural and remote communities. We have also been incorporating considerations for Indigenous populations into our clinical practice guidelines. In addition, the SOGC provides education to medical practitioners in Canada and abroad on the importance of better understanding the cultural identities, traditional practices and unique health perspectives of First Nations, Inuit and Métis. We also are fierce advocates for the sexual and reproductive health rights of First Nations, Inuit and Métis women and youth.

Other steps we have taken include a 2021 SOGC opinion with clear recommendations for obstetricians and gynecologists on non-coercive contraceptive care. Coercive or forcible sterilization procedures are unethical and should never be performed. In addition, in response to the systemic racism revealed in the tragic treatment of Joyce Echaquan, the SOGC voted to recognize and support Joyce’s Principle and has committed to take actions to eliminate systemic racism within women’s health care. We acknowledge ongoing systemic barriers and racism in Canada’s health care system and recognize our responsibility to address these issues.

We remain dedicated to listening to Indigenous patients and partners to deepen our understanding of the traumas resulting from both historical and ongoing harms. Through this engagement, we are committed to identifying meaningful actions and solutions that will help rebuild trust.

We reaffirm our commitment to actions that promote welcoming, inclusive and culturally safe health services for Indigenous Peoples across Canada.

