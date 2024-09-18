Scoular’s new Kansas oilseed crush facility opens producers to growing renewable fuels market

Goodland, Kansas, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scoular will kick off operations in October at its new canola and soybean oilseed crush facility, opening producers to growing markets for renewable fuels and protein meal for animal feed.

Global agribusiness Scoular celebrated completion of the project with a ribbon-cutting event Wednesday in Goodland.

Facility highlights include:

Retrofitted to process 11 million bushels of oilseeds annually.

Crush 1,000 metric tons of oilseeds per day.

One of Scoular’s largest facility investments.

The facility, which sits on a nearly 150-acre site, will provide a supply of vegetable oils into the renewable fuels market as well as feed products to dairy, beef, poultry and pork producers. Scoular is an industry leader in grain origination, with an extensive facility and supply chain network with local teams and over 20 assets in Kansas alone.

The facility’s capability to process both canola and soybeans gives the operation versatility and long-term viability.

“We plan to be in Goodland for decades to come,’’ said Sandra Hulm, Senior Vice President of Renewables & Oilseeds at Scoular. “Scoular has put a major investment in a business we believe in. We thrive on delivering best-in-class service and quality and helping our customers and producers succeed. This investment is a perfect example.”

Others speaking at the ribbon cutting were David Faith, Scoular Chairman of the Board of Directors; Paul Maass, Scoular CEO; Kansas Lt. Gov. and Secretary of Commerce David Toland; Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam; and Kansas State Sen. Rick Billinger.



The Goodland crush facility can crush soybeans and canola, as well as other oilseeds. Scoular received its first truckloads of winter canola in June at the new facility. The company’s Canola MVP producer program has helped to increase winter canola production by 30,000 acres in one year, with expected continued growth to feed multiple crushing assets in the years to come.

The crush facility investment has created over 30 new jobs in the Goodland area, adding to Scoular’s community impact. The company operates three other facilities in Goodland, plus the new crush facility.

“Long known for its robust agriculture sector, Kansas also is at the forefront of innovative technologies that are turning cash crops into renewable energy and sustainable aviation fuels,” said Kansas Lt. Gov. and Secretary of Commerce David Toland. “Scoular is a perfect example of the kind of company Kansas is relying on to continue growing our high-tech agriculture ecosystem.”

About Scoular

Scoular, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, is an employee-owned, $8B agribusiness company leading the way since 1892. We buy, sell, store, handle and process grain and ingredients by leveraging our global networks and expertise in international trade and transportation. Employing 1,400 people in more than 100 offices and facilities in North America and Asia, we provide safe and reliable solutions to farmers, grain processors, renewable energy producers and manufacturers of animal feed, aquafeed and pet food as well as food, beverages and supplements.

