Citadel Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend Increase

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citadel Income Fund (TSX – CTF.UN) (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that the distributions per Unit, beginning with the September 30, 2024 record date, will be increased from $0.01 per unit to $0.02 per unit. The following distributions per unit will be declared payable on each distribution payment date to unitholders (“Unitholders”) of record on the distribution record date indicated below.



Record Date Payment Date Amount (C$ per Unit) September 30, 2024 October 15, 2024 $0.02 October 31, 2024 November 15, 2024 $0.02 November 30, 2024 December 16, 2024 $0.02 December 31, 2024 January 15, 2025 $0.02

Details about the Fund’s annual redemption will be provided to Unitholders towards end of the month in accordance with the Fund’s declaration of trust.

For further information, please contact Artemis Investment Management Limited, the manager of the Fund, at (647) 494-0338 or email at info@artemisfunds.ca or visit our website at www.artemisfunds.ca.

