Vow ASA: Notification of trade – primary insider

Forced by its lender, 372 432 shares in Vow ASA have today been sold for Badin Invest Limited, a company associated with the CEO in Vow ASA Henrik Badin.

After this transaction, Mr. Badin owns through Badin Invest Limited, 4 345 623 shares in the Company.

Please refer to the attached Notification of transaction. For background, see similar announcement of trade dated 9 September 2024.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

 


