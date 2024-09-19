Purpose Healing Center Celebrates its Health Choice Rehab Services for Arizona Residents

Purpose Healing Center offers Joint Commission accredited programs for Arizona and the US Purpose Healing Center proudly accepts AHCCCS and many insurances in-network as well Purpose Healing Center offers confidential and complimentary insurance verification Reach out to Purpose Healing Center today for proven mental health, dual diagnosis, and addiction treatment programs and resources

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Purpose Healing Center, a leading provider of addiction treatment services in Arizona, announced today that it now accepts nearly all forms of Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) insurance. This expansion of in-network coverage ensures that quality treatment support is accessible to communities across the Phoenix Valley, Maricopa County, and Arizona."We believe that everyone deserves access to high-quality addiction treatment," said a spokesperson for Purpose Healing Center. "By accepting Health Choice and nearly all forms of AHCCCS insurance we remove financial barriers and make our Joint Commission-accredited programs available to more Arizonans in need."Inpatient Rehab Programs for Phoenix ResidentsPurpose Healing Center offers comprehensive inpatient rehab programs tailored to the unique needs of Phoenix residents. These programs provide a structured environment for recovery, combining evidence-based therapies, medical supervision, and holistic approaches to healing."Our inpatient programs are designed to give individuals the tools and support they need to achieve lasting recovery," the spokesperson explained. "With our expanded insurance acceptance, more Phoenix residents can now access these life-changing services."Accessible Treatment for Military Families at Luke Air Force BaseRecognizing the unique challenges faced by military families, Purpose Healing Center has made its programs easily accessible to those stationed at Luke Air Force Base . The center's proximity and TRICARE acceptance ensure that service members and their families can receive the support they need without undue financial burden."We're honored to serve those who serve our country," stated the Purpose Healing Center spokesperson. "Our goal is to provide a seamless treatment experience for military families, addressing both substance use disorders and any co-occurring mental health issues."Medically Supervised Detox for Benzodiazepines in PhoenixPurpose Healing Center offers specialized, medically supervised detox services for individuals struggling with benzodiazepine dependence . This critical first step in the recovery process is now more accessible to Phoenix residents through the center's expanded insurance acceptance."Benzodiazepine detox can be challenging and potentially dangerous if not properly managed," the spokesperson emphasized. "Our medical team provides round-the-clock care to ensure patient safety and comfort throughout the detox process."As a Joint Commission-accredited facility, Purpose Healing Center maintains the highest standards of care across all its programs. The center's commitment to excellence, combined with its expanded insurance acceptance, positions it as a leading destination for those seeking addiction treatment support in Arizona.For more information about Purpose Healing Center and its services, please visit their website or call Admissions directly for immediate support.About Purpose Healing CenterPurpose Healing Center is a premier addiction treatment facility located in Phoenix , Arizona. Offering a full continuum of care, including detox, inpatient, and outpatient services, the center is committed to providing accessible, high-quality treatment to individuals and families affected by substance use disorders.

