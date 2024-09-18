Wawanesa Insurance CEO Jeff Goy to Retire, Will be Succeeded by Evan Johnston

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of the Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company (Wawanesa) today is pleased to announce the following:



the upcoming retirement of Jeff Goy after a 35-year career with the Company, including nearly 11 years as President & CEO; and

after a 35-year career with the Company, including nearly 11 years as President & CEO; and the appointment of Evan Johnston, the Company’s Executive Vice-President, Strategy & Related Businesses, as the 10th President & CEO in Wawanesa’s 128-year history, effective January 1, 2025.

“During his tenure as CEO, Jeff led Wawanesa through a decade of transformative growth and renewal, affirming the company’s reputation as Canada’s leading property & casualty mutual insurer while strategically positioning the company for future success,” said Catherine Best, Chair, Wawanesa’s Board of Directors. “On behalf of the Board, I’d like to thank Jeff for everything he’s accomplished during his distinguished career and wish him well on his retirement.”

Said Jeff Goy, “It’s been an honour and a privilege to have worked alongside so many great people at Wawanesa in driving our company’s transformation. Together, we have helped Wawanesa evolve and grow into a modern, sophisticated insurer that, as a mutual, exists solely for the benefit of its members and communities. I’m retiring with immense gratitude to all my colleagues across the company and to our Board for its support and guidance during my years as President and CEO.”

In announcing Evan Johnston’s appointment as incoming President and CEO, Best said: “In Evan, we have a proven, highly respected Wawanesa executive who worked closely with Jeff for the past eight years and who also brings international experience as a business strategist built on an impressive legal and financial background. Born and raised in Manitoba, Evan is committed to building on Wawanesa’s unique culture as a mutual insurer while driving the company’s continued growth.”

Said Johnston: “I am honoured by the responsibility and excited for the opportunity to lead Wawanesa into its next era, building on the legacy of Jeff’s tenure. Looking ahead, Wawanesa has momentum as we build on our leadership position in a changing industry. Our focus will be on winning – and growing – in all our markets across Canada.”

Over the next four months, Goy and Johnston will work together to complete the transition.

About The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company

The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company, founded in 1896, is one of Canada’s largest mutual insurers, with over $3.5 billion in annual revenue and assets of $10 billion. Wawanesa Mutual, with its National Headquarters in Winnipeg, is the parent company of Wawanesa Life, which provides life insurance products and services throughout Canada, and Western Financial Group, which distributes personal and business insurance across Canada. Wawanesa proudly serves more than 1.7 million members in Canada. The company actively gives back to organizations that strengthen communities, donating more than $3.5 million annually to charitable organizations, including over $2 million annually in support of people on the front lines of climate change. Learn more at wawanesa.com

For more information:

Michel Rosset

Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations

Wawanesa Insurance

media@wawanesa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/32b7671f-7556-4f5b-b539-7bb068352714

Wawanesa Insurance CEO Jeff Goy to Retire, Will be Succeeded by Evan Johnston Left to right: Evan Johnston, Executive Vice President, Strategy & Related Businesses and Jeff Goy, President and CEO.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.