Cozy B&B Mystery From Award-Winning Author Delights New Readers

Palmetto Publishing Announces The Release of MURDER WITH A TERRACE VIEW

Charleston, SC, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acclaimed mystery author Teresa Michael’s newest release is filled with tantalizing twists, romance, family secrets, and more.

Siblings Molly and Kevin Harrington inherited their family’s 100-year-old Classic Revival Manor home after the sudden death of their mother and decided to transform it into a bed-and-breakfast.

Molly, whose fiancé died five years ago, has struggled to move forward… until the B&B brought life back into her eyes. For this and many other reasons, the siblings refuse a developer’s offer to purchase the house and move forward with their B&B renovations.

The siblings get their first big event: a book launch party for local celebrity author Aubrey Rhodes, whose newest novel appears to be a fictionalized story of the Harrington family history. It’s a great success, but the next morning, Molly discovers Aubrey dead on his room’s terrace.

Who could have killed Aubrey Rhodes? The only clues are a champagne bottle, two crystal flutes, and his latest novel open at his side. Detective Tony Shannon, Molly, and Kevin have their work cut out to solve a murder and save a family legacy.

Murder with a Terrace View: A Harrington House Mystery is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/teresamichaelauthor

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/teresamichael1/

About the Author:

Teresa Michael, an award-winning author, is renowned for her Mariposa Café Mystery Series, with Murder in Mariposa Beach earning the Firebird Book Award. A lover of reading, writing, and travel, Teresa has explored 49 states and managed the U.S. Archery Team in two Olympic Games. She's a past president of the Florida Gulf Coast Chapter of Sisters in Crime and a member of Mystery Writers of America.

Teresa lives in Sarasota, FL, with her husband and cat. Someday, she’ll visit that 50th state. Connect with her on Facebook at Teresa Michael- Author or visit her website at https://teresamichaelwrites.pubsitepro.com.

Media Contact: Teresa Michael

Email: teresamichaelauthor@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, Teresa Michael

Attachment

Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing publicity@palmettopublishing.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.