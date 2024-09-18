SARAH R JAY: A RISING STAR IN ELECTRONIC MUSIC WITH A POWERFUL MESSAGE FOR ANIMAL WELFARE

credits to Khaleej TImes

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the vibrant realm of electronic techno music, a captivating new voice has emerged from Ras Al Khaimah, UAE.Sarah R Jay, an artist whose spirit resonates as deeply as her melodies, is making waves on the global stage with a debut that melds artistry with advocacy.Since launching her career on June 15 on Spotify, Sarah has quickly enchanted listeners with 14 evocative instrumental tracks, 4 remixes, and 2 vocal songs, collectively amassing nearly 500,000 streams from approximately 80,000 listeners, predominantly in the United States.On August 17, coinciding with International Homeless Animals Day, Sarah R Jay’s journey takes a transformative turn with the release of her poignant vocal track, *Sea of Sorrow - A Plea for Stray Souls*.This haunting ballad, born from a stirring instrumental foundation, blends ethereal electronic soundscapes with Sarah's emotive vocals, creating a powerful narrative that speaks to the plight of stray and abandoned animals.Recorded at the esteemed Music Zone Studios in Ras Al Khaimah, an artistic haven established under the visionary guidance of the local Ruler HRH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, *Sea of Sorrow* transcends music; it embodies a mission.Sarah’s commitment to animal welfare is profound and personal. Since relocating to the UAE, she has devoted herself to rescuing and caring for stray animals, tirelessly working to provide these voiceless creatures with a second chance.Sarah R Jay's debut as a singer marks not only a significant milestone in her career but also a heartfelt call to action for empathy and change. With *Sea of Sorrow - A Plea for Stray Souls*, she invites the world to immerse themselves in her rich electronic soundscapes while responding to the urgent cries of the most vulnerable among us.The initiative has already captured the attention of the local national press, with Khaleej Times dedicating ample coverage, featuring Sarah’s picture prominently on their main page and devoting several pages to her story in their entertainment section, City Times.As Sarah prepares to release her next vocal track, *Dubai’s Moonlit Glow*, celebrating the enchanting beauty of Dubai’s nightscapes, she continues to shine as an artist and advocate, blending her passion for music with a mission for change.About the SongSEA OF SORROW (A Plea for Stray Souls)Melody & Lyrics: Sarah R JaySinger: Sarah R JayElectronic Musician: Donny Ashari Budhi SantosoMix & Mastering: Sherif MohsenListen to the song from hereSpotifyYouTube MusicApple MusicAbout Sarah R JaySarah Rocio Provenzani, known professionally as Sarah R Jay, is a singer, composer, and producer specializing in Electronic Dance Music (EDM) and Melodic Techno. Of Italian-Venezuelan heritage, Sarah has been based in the UAE since 2018. She has studied music extensively, earning a diploma in singing from the prestigious London Trinity College. Her debut on Spotify in June 2024 has rapidly garnered a global following, reflecting both her technical prowess and deep emotional engagement with the world around her.Follow Sarah R Jay on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@sarah_r_jay Follow Sarah R Jay on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sarah_r_jay For media inquiries, please contact: sarahrociodxb@gmail.com

