UChicago Medicine and Pritzker School of Medicine receive AAMC's prestigious national award for community engagement

Hi. I'm James Williams, Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at University of Chicago Medicine. Today, we're going to take our new residents on a bus tour so they can get to know their new community. And we want to take you with us. So, let's go.

The South Side boasts a rich cultural history. It was the site of the famed 1893 World's Fair, the birthplace of Chicago blues and the one-time host to the illustrious Union stockyards.

Community engagement permeates all levels of the institution. From medical students at the Pritzker School of Medicine, to residents and fellows, to faculty.

Students are immersing themselves in the community, going out with partners and in groups to actually engage with community members. In addition, they also have the opportunity to serve in one of six student-led free clinics.

I came into the process knowing that caring for the South Side community had been the highlight of my medical school education.

Graduate medical trainees, too, embed themselves in the South Side community, starting with their history lesson on wheels.

I'm sure when you tell folks you were getting ready to do your medical residency in Chicago, I bet they said like, “What?” but you know. Yeah, some folks had something to say, I'm pretty sure.

Half of the people in Chicago who live in food deserts live within our community service area.

You're on the bus with me. Count how many places you think you can buy an heirloom tomato.

Trainees and healthcare professionals at the University of Chicago work in partnership with individuals and organizations in the community to understand their unique needs and design programs and opportunities to address them.

UChicago Medicine's GME, Community Champions Program is one of a kind.

Every three years we conduct community health needs assessments. Our community has identified three priority health needs.

Mental health as number one. Next thing was violent crime. Next thing was access to healthy food. And then after that, it was diabetes and obesity.

One of the things I think that's very important when you work in healthcare is realizing you are, you serve the community, but you're part of the community and you have to work in the community. You have to understand what the community needs.

Specific programs and interventions are informed by community feedback, immersion in the community and organized groups like the University of Chicago Community Advisory Council.

As part of the community – we – it's essential that we listen to the voices of our community. We do that in various ways.

We do a lot to make sure that we are listening and hearing our community. We have a longstanding Community Advisory Council.

As the South Side community continues to evolve, so, too, will the University of Chicago's commitment to it.