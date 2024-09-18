New Years NJ to Host New Jersey's Best New Year's Eve Parties for 2024

Sheraton Hotel Parsippany Westin Governor Morris Hotel Lights Out

New Jersey's BEST New Year's Eve NJ hotel parties featuring a 5-hour Premium Open-Bar, 3-course dinner including lavish cocktail hour and desserts.

PARSIPPANY, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NewYearsNJ.com has officially announced their 2024 New Year's NJ hotel parties to be held at the Sheraton Hotel in Parsippany, NJ, Westin Governor Morris Hotel in Morristown and the Hanover Marriott in Whippany, NJ. These New Year's Eve NJ hotel parties will be the largest organized New Year's Eve parties in New Jersey with an anticipated attendance of 1500+ guests. Featured headliners include The Jersey Boys tribute act, Lights Out who will perform on New Year's Eve in New Jersey. Live music will be performed by Daddy Pop, After Shock and the Party Crashers which are three of New Jersey's most popular party bands.

The New Year's Eve NJ party will consist of a 5-hour premium open bar, 3-course dinner, live band entertainment and live simulcast of the New York Times Square ball drop at midnight. Special VIP couple's packages are available at the Sheraton Hotel in Parsippany, NJ and the Westin Governor Morris Hotel in Morristown, NJ; and the Hanover Marriott in Whippany, which include overnight hotel accommodations and complimentary breakfast on New Year's Day.

"We are proud to launch our new site, NewYearsNJ.com and celebrate our 18th year organizing New Jersey's best New Year's Eve parties," says Jonathan Moore, president of New Year's NJ whose company produces the event annually. "This year we have upgraded our menu and entertainment to provide an even higher level of guest satisfaction," added Moore.

Tickets will be available beginning, September 18, 2024 and reservations can be booked through the official website or by calling 908.799.8294. Tickets are expected to sell out and reservations are required. Special group pricing for 5-couples or more will be available by calling the box office for a discount code. Make sure to ask about AAA, Costco and Marriott Bonvoy membership discounts.

