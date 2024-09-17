Prime Minister Golob: "Slovenia accepts a responsible task, entrusted with the key to stability and peace"

SLOVENIA, September 17 - In a press statement today, Prime Minister Golob spoke about the new line-up of the European Commission and the role entrusted to Slovenia. "It is a high-responsibility duty. By getting the Enlargement portfolio, Slovenia has been entrusted with the key to ensuring stability and peace not only in the Western Balkans, but also in Eastern Europe," he said and added that the portfolio also included the reconstruction of Ukraine.

