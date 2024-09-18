Carolina Beach Inn Stands Strong: Offers Aid to Community After Historic Storm

Carolina Beach Inn Logo Front entrance to the Carolina Beach Inn

Despite minor damage, the pet-friendly Inn remains open and provides free shelter to displaced locals during the unexpected storm.

The entire island is doing better now, but it was definitely a shock. It was a scary situation for many, but we’re grateful that our guests, both two-legged and four-legged, are safe.” — Bridget White

CAROLINA BEACH, NC, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the wake of the unprecedented storm that brought more than 18 inches of rain to the Carolina Beach area on Monday, Carolina Beach Inn , a proud pet-friendly establishment, is thankful to report that the property remains operational despite some minor damage. While parts of the island saw extreme flooding, resulting in road closures and emergency rescues, the Inn experienced only light flooding in its backyard and some roof damage at the sister property, Seabirds Motel at Kure Beach, which is already being repaired.Carolina Beach Inn took the opportunity to give back to the community during this challenging time, offering free accommodations to locals – and their furry companions – who were displaced by the floodwaters. "We were happy to provide shelter for our neighbors and their pets when they needed it most," said Bridget, property manager at Carolina Beach Inn. "It was a scary situation for many, but we’re grateful that our guests, both two-legged and four-legged, are safe, and we look forward to welcoming visitors back to a fully restored island by Friday."While the storm took residents and businesses by surprise, local resilience has shone through, with businesses like Carolina Beach Inn doing their part to support those affected. “The entire island is doing better now, but it was definitely a shock,” Bridget added.As Carolina Beach continues its recovery, the pet-friendly Inn is preparing to resume normal operations by the end of the week. Visitors are encouraged to plan their stays, knowing that the island’s natural beauty and hospitality remain undiminished, with furry friends always welcome.For more information, or to book your stay, please visit our website at Carolina Beach Inn or call us directly at (910) 555-1234.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.