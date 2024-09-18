IC Group Announces Successful Transition of Mobile Business Unit

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IC Group, a leader in digital engagement solutions for Fortune 500 brands, is thrilled to announce that we've successfully integrated the mobile aggregation assets we acquired from ICF, a global technology and consulting firm, on November 1, 2023. Now rebranded as IC Mobile, we are proud to be one of only three fully connected direct messaging aggregators in Canada. This acquisition is a major step forward for our company, expanding our reach into mobile messaging services.

We're also excited to share that as of July 2024, we've successfully transitioned all carriers, customers, and traffic from ICF Next’s infrastructure to our cutting-edge, cloud-based messaging gateway. This new platform includes live redundancy, offering our customers the highest level of reliability and service.

As the only Canadian-owned tier-1 messaging aggregation company, we are especially proud to offer a 100% made-in-Canada solution. Our commitment to maintaining data residency within Canada is particularly important for customers in highly regulated industries, ensuring compliance and security.

Innovation is at the heart of our mission, and we are dedicated to continuing to lead in this space. This includes our commitment to advancing Rich Communication Services (RCS) technology, enabling enhanced messaging capabilities for our clients.

We are excited about the future of IC Mobile and look forward to providing our customers with top-tier mobile messaging services that are reliable, secure, and innovative.

About IC Group: IC Group has over 30 years of experience in delivering impactful digital promotions, loyalty, rebate, incentive, and messaging solutions. As experts and Brand Guardians in incentive solutions, data protection, risk management, mobile messaging, and marketing insurance solutions, we engage consumers on behalf of brands at both local and global levels. IC Group simplifies the complexities of digital engagement, so that our clients can have an amplified impact with their customers.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jay Miles

SVP Marketing, IC Group

jay.miles@icgroupinc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.