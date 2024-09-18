Maven Collective Launches Global Microsoft Partner Survey to Uncover Proven Growth Strategies Through Partnership

Exclusive survey offers early insights into new Microsoft incentives aimed at accelerating Partner success in FY25.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maven Collective Marketing, a premier digital marketing agency for Microsoft Partners, today launched a crucial survey to empower these Partners with effective strategies for leveraging Microsoft's new FY25 funding opportunities.

By participating in this timely initiative, Partners will gain early access to an exclusive benchmarking report that outlines successful strategies for utilizing Microsoft’s resources to accelerate growth.

Microsoft Partners eager to harness these insights and drive their business success are invited to participate by visiting Maven Collective Survey.

"With Microsoft introducing substantial new incentives to support Partner-driven innovation and customer expansion in FY25, the opportunity to study this partnership has grown in importance," emphasizes Erica Hakonson, CEO of Maven Collective Marketing. "Our goal is to distill the success patterns of high-performance Partners, delivering actionable strategies that all Partners can use to amplify their success."

Key Microsoft Funding Opportunities for FY25:

• AI Cloud Partner Program: Access to co-investment funds and co-selling opportunities with a focus on AI-driven projects using Microsoft’s AI infrastructure.

• Azure Innovate and AMM Programs: Financial rewards for Partners engaging in Azure-based migrations and innovations, with a focus on accelerating customer outcomes.

• Business Applications Funded Engagements: Enhanced support for Dynamics 365 and Power Platform to help Partners increase their expertise and speed up deal closures.

• Security Incentives: Up to $90 million invested in cybersecurity solutions, rewarding Partners for successful deployments with significant financial incentives.

• SMB Incentives: Specialized incentives for Partners targeting the SMB market, potentially earning up to $120K per customer on Microsoft 365 workloads.

• Marketplace Growth Campaigns: Opportunities for Partners to increase their visibility and accelerate go-to-market strategies through the Microsoft Commercial Marketplace.

Ms. Hakonson highlighted the survey's significance, stating, "This survey opens up a gateway for Microsoft Partners to fully leverage Microsoft’s support in the upcoming fiscal year. By participating, Partners will gain invaluable insights into using Microsoft’s resources effectively to fuel growth and gain a competitive edge in the evolving technological landscape."

About Maven Collective Marketing

Maven Collective Marketing, a pioneer in Microsoft Partner Marketing, has been named the 2023 B2B Agency of the Year by PR Daily, one of the Top 10 Digital Marketing Companies in Canada by MarTech Outlook Magazine, and recognized as The Best Company to Work With by GoodFirms. Specializing in delivering impactful results for global SaaS and software services clients, particularly for Microsoft Partners, the agency offers exclusive services and innovative products, including the Microsoft AppSource Listing Self-Audit and the MS Partner Digital Performance Self-Audit packages.

