The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) Welcomes ZeroMils to the MVO Task Force

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) proudly announces that ZeroMils has joined its esteemed Military and Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force. ZeroMils, co-founded by Lieutenant Colonel Kevin Schmiegel, USMC (Ret.), and Colonel Paul Cucinotta, USMC (Ret.), is dedicated to helping veterans and military spouses succeed as business owners.“ZeroMils is committed to creating a movement that helps military and veteran-connected families thrive as entrepreneurs and small business owners in the communities where they work, live, and serve. Joining the Task Force allows us to reach more military- and veteran-connected entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners so we can all grow and thrive together,” said Kevin Schmiegel, CEO of ZeroMils.ZeroMils was founded with the mission of connecting veterans and military spouses with purpose-driven companies and nonprofits, helping them achieve their full potential and putting the pieces in place to make business ownership for these groups seamless. By aligning mission, vision, and values across these partnerships, ZeroMils aims to unlock the untapped potential of veteran- and military spouse-owned businesses, generating significant economic and social impact.To further this mission, ZeroMils hosts in-person and virtual events throughout the year, creating valuable opportunities for veterans to connect with vetted partners in the small business space. These events provide insights and resources that help veterans and military spouses start new and grow their businesses.With ZeroMils now part of NVBDC’s MVO Task Force , the combined efforts will create even more opportunities for veterans to achieve business success, fostering collaboration and growth across the veteran entrepreneurial community.For more information about ZeroMils, please visit: zeromils.comAbout the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)NVBDC is the leading veteran-owned business certification organization developed by veterans for veterans. It was formed to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for veteran-owned businesses of all sizes and in all industries. NVBDC ensures the existence of valid documentation for veterans’ status, ownership, and operational control, giving customers and clients peace of mind that they are working with a valid veteran-owned business.Additional information can be found at www.nvbdc.org About the NVBDC’s Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task ForceNVBDC’s MVO Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success . Additional information can be found at www.nvbdctaskforce.org

