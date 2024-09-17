In a polarized world, the 34th International Conference of the International Red Cross Red Crescent is a vital platform for principled humanitarian action

The International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent, to be held in Geneva from 28-31 October, presents a critical opportunity to focus on concrete humanitarian solutions for some of the world’s most pressing challenges. The conference is co-organized by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and is hosted by Switzerland. It is a unique event, where States and the members of the International Red Cross Red Crescent Movement converge.

Right now, global divisions dominate headlines. By contrast, the International Conference is a platform for collaboration and dialogue. Its apolitical nature ensures that the focus remains steadfastly on humanitarian action and our collective commitment to save lives and alleviate suffering. Discussions will focus particularly on:

compliance with international humanitarian law

enhancing the protection of civilians and humanitarians

the promotion of sustainable locally-led humanitarian action

anticipation, preparation and adaptation in the face of the climate challenge

the importance of ‘disaster law’

the impact of digital technologies in warfare.

By bringing diverse voices together - including representatives from 191 National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and 196 States party to the Geneva Convention - the International Conference serves as a vital space where humanitarians and governments can come together, set aside differences and focus on a shared responsibility to protect and help those in need. The diversity brought by the Conference - through representatives of States and people from our Movement, including National Societies which are auxiliary to their governments in the humanitarian field - is a profound strength, bringing a wealth of experiences, insights and innovative solutions to the table. This broad spectrum of backgrounds fosters resilience and enriches our discussions for impactful humanitarian outcomes.

Overall, the meeting will act as a critical catalyst for change. It will embody our collective belief in the power of international humanitarian law and neutral, impartial, and independent humanitarian action. It will help shape law, policy, and standards for disaster risk management and disaster risk reduction. The Conference will be a testament to our united efforts to uphold these values and address the pressing humanitarian needs of our times and in the future.

The International Conference will be immediately preceded by two other Red Cross Red Crescent Statutory Meetings. The first of these, from 23-25 October, is the General Assembly of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). Next, from 27-28 October, comes the Council of Delegates of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. There will also be a Red Cross Red Crescent Global Youth Forum, a one day event on 22 October. Overall, the meetings - including the International Conference - will see more than a thousand participants from virtually every country on Earth.

In supporting and co-hosting all these meetings, all International Red Cross Red Crescent Movement components are grateful for the Swiss government’s support.

For more information: https://rcrcconference.org/