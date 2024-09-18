Kaida BioPharma Launches Social Media Channels

Company dedicated to providing a new hope for patients with treatment-resistant gynecological cancers

Lead program, KAD101 for the treatment of ovarian cancer rapidly advancing towards Phase 1 study, targeted for 2025

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaida BioPharma (“Kaida” or the “Company”), an early-stage pharma company dedicated to advancing ovarian cancer treatment through innovative drug development, today announced the launch of its new corporate social media channels. To stay up to date with Kaida’s latest news and events, connect with the Company on X , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Craig Pierson, Founder and Chairman of Kaida BioPharma commented, “Ovarian cancer represents a serious unmet need with limited options for patients once they are diagnosed on their choice for care and approximately 90% of patients in need of an effective treatment option. Current therapies offer limited efficacy and no durable response. We believe Kaida represents an exciting opportunity to potentially treat the cause and not the problem for ovarian cancer and other high value oncology indications with unmet need including breast cancer and uterine. We invite you to connect with us on our social media channels as we work to establish a presence across the investment, patient and industry partner communities and provide a much-needed solution for gynecologic cancers.”

Kaida is advancing targeted anti-cancer hormonal therapies to address the root cause of cancers affecting women. The Company’s lead program, KAD101 is a novel biologic that blocks the prolactin receptor to prevent cancer cell growth signals and incite autophagy initially targeting ovarian cancer. KAD101 has demonstrated encouraging results in a human clinical study with all patients showing tumor reduction with a clean safety profile as a daily injectable. The Company continues to progress the development of KAD101 toward the launch of its Phase 1 study, expected to commence in 2025. Additionally, the Company is advancing KAD102, an enhanced pure antagonist of KAD101, for the treatment of uterine cancer.

About Kaida BioPharma

Kaida BioPharma was founded on the research principles and clinical evidence of KAD101 (Originally G129R), a growth hormone antagonist that has shown to induce programmed cell death (autophagy) in gynecologic tumors. Our collaboration with Dr. John Langenheim, professor at Thomas Jefferson University and Dr. Anil Sood at MD Anderson, who have published extensive research on G129R, has provided solutions we intend to bring to the clinic. At Kaida, we are dedicated to providing a new hope for patients with treatment-resistant gynecological cancers. Our mission is to develop innovative therapies that target the specific needs of those patients, offering a medical treatment that can make a significant difference. For more information, please visit kaida-biopharma.com .

Investor Contact

Jenene Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

JTC Team, LLC

T: 833.475.8247

E: kaida@jtcir.com



