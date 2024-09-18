Introducing Clean Slate Tattoo Removal in Boise, Idaho

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Linings Tattoo Studio is excited to announce the launch of its new business venture, Clean Slate Tattoo Removal , bringing powerful laser tattoo removal services to the Boise, Idaho community. Owned and operated by Noel and Kenny Westman, Clean Slate is dedicated to providing safe, effective, and affordable tattoo removal using the Astanza Trinity .



As a trusted name in the tattoo industry, Silver Linings Tattoo Studio has built a reputation for excellence in artistry and customer service. With the addition of Clean Slate Tattoo Removal, the studio expands its offerings to include complete or partial tattoo removal, fading for cover-ups, and removal of permanent makeup.

“We are thrilled to introduce Clean Slate Tattoo Removal to our community,” said Noel Westman. “Our goal is to help individuals achieve their desired look, whether that means removing a tattoo entirely or making space for new artwork. We believe everyone deserves a clean slate, and we’re here to make that possible.”

Clean Slate Tattoo Removal utilizes medical-grade laser technology to ensure the highest quality results with minimal discomfort. The studio’s team of certified laser technicians is trained to provide personalized treatment plans tailored to each client’s unique needs. Clients can expect a welcoming and supportive environment, where their safety and satisfaction are the top priorities.

About Clean Slate Tattoo Removal

Clean Slate Tattoo Removal is an entity of Silver Linings Tattoo Studio, specializing in safe, effective, and affordable laser tattoo removal services. The studio now offers a wide range of tattoo and tattoo removal services, including custom designs, cover-ups, and of course, full-spectrum tattoo removal using their triple wavelength laser. With the launch of Clean Slate Tattoo Removal, Silver Linings Tattoo Studio continues to be a leader in the industry, providing comprehensive solutions for all tattoo needs.

For more information about Clean Slate Tattoo Removal or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.cleanslatetattooremovalidaho.com or contact them at (208) 813-0793 or email noel@cleanslatetattooremovalidaho.com .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Noel Westman

(208) 813-0793

noel@cleanslatetattooremovalidaho.com

About Astanza Laser

Astanza helps build and expand aesthetic businesses by providing unparalleled support alongside advanced laser technology. Our lasers are trusted by healthcare professionals , aesthetic providers , entrepreneurs , med spas , tattoo studios , correctional facilities , and nonprofit organizations worldwide.

Included with every laser purchase is the Astanza Experience, an all-encompassing support system featuring a 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, Lifetime Training and Clinical Support, and a customizable Business Builder System. Astanza’s aesthetic laser technology is comprised of the Trinity , Duality Signature , Eternity TSR , MeDioStar ® , PicoStar ® , DermaBlate ® , and QuadroStarPRO YELLOW laser machines.

Astanza is a certified Great Place to Work ™, named Inc. 2023 Best in Business Services and Correctional Re-Entry Services , ranks #33 on Fortune’s 2023 Best Workplaces in Health Care™ and #47 on Fortune’s 2024 Best Places to Work in TexasTM.

Learn more about Astanza by visiting the website or calling (800) 364-9010. Connect with Astanza on YouTube , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , Spotify , Apple Podcasts , and Twitter .

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.