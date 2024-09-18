40 European regions selected to develop climate adaptation plans under EU scheme

Press Releases 18 Sep 2024

Some of Europe’s most vulnerable regions and communities are poised to make significant progress in adapting to climate change. Forty regions and communities have been selected to improve their resilience to a wide range of hazards, from droughts to wildfires, under an innovative EU scheme.

Pathways2Resilience, a programme funded by the European Union and led by climate innovation agency EIT Climate-KIC, has been set up to help local authorities integrate systemic innovation and rapid learning mechanisms into their adaptation plans. The selected regions, representing a combined population of 53 million, will have a year and a half to develop their transformative strategies and action plans, from October 2024 until February 2026.

Mete Coban, Deputy Mayor for Environment and Energy of the Greater London Authority, said: “We are delighted that London has been chosen as one of the recipients of this flagship project – it’s a testament to all the climate resilience work we have already started across the capital that we have been chosen as part of the first cohort. The support from Pathways2Resilience funding will enable us to take forward some of the recommendations from the London Climate Resilience Review to ensure London is prepared for the changing climate we have already experienced in the city. Worldwide projects like this can support us as we continue to build a fairer, greener London for everyone.”

Increasing climate disasters call for a transformative approach to climate adaptation

The 40 regions were selected from a pool of 164 applicants – an unusually large number for an EU funding call – signaling the urgency felt by local governments to protect their communities from increasingly frequent climate-related disasters, as Europe warms up twice as fast as other continents.

16 of the selected regions reported being at high risk of exposure to climate hazards, citing heatwaves, wildfires, droughts and floods as the most concerning. Just this week, Central Europe is battling with devastating river floods.

In addition to a grant of €210,000, the regions will have access to practical guidelines, tools, and hands-on training and mentoring developed by programme experts, from adaptation finance to innovation and participatory policy design.

“For Pathways2Resilience, EIT Climate-KIC has designed a blend of innovative learning methods that move beyond traditional, linear thinking, promoting a more systemic approach,” explains Laura Pando Martínez, project coordinator and learning expert at EIT Climate-KIC. “Building a resilient future for all requires not only protecting the most vulnerable, but also making sure they have an active role in designing solutions and reaping opportunities.”

Local communities are increasingly driving climate action

This group is the first step in Pathways2Resilience’s overall goal to mobilise 100 regions and communities and increase the ambition and know-how of local authorities on their climate adaptation journey.

“EIT Climate-KIC is contributing to implementing the EU Missions by fostering systemic innovation in specific places,” says climate resilience expert Thomas Koetz, who leads the project with Pando Martínez. “Our Mission programmes (Pathways2Resilience, NetZeroCities in Mission Cities, Living Labs in Mission Soil) put the vision and concerns of local communities and groups at their centre. By incorporating a wide range of perspectives from the outset, we can effectively address root causes of problems.”

Cities and regions have repeatedly called for more funding and support to implement climate mitigation and adaptation actions, citing national inaction as many EU governments have failed to submit their energy and climate plans on time.

In a statement, the City of Budapest said: “The City of Budapest faces significant challenges in building resilience to the growing threats of climate change, including heat waves, floods, and droughts. Short-term solutions are not enough; we urgently need national strategies and stronger governmental support to address issues such as water management, outdated legislation, and funding climate adaptation measures. By taking part in Pathways2Resilience and the Mission Adaptation, we hope to enhance international cooperation with and learn from other cities and regions who are committed to increasing climate resilience.”

Pathways2Resilience is one of the instruments that the EU Mission Adaptation has set up to step up local action, as regions will receive a total of €21 million in cascade funding through two public calls. The second call will be launched in June 2025.

The first Pathways2Resilience cohort was selected from 164 applications and comprises 40 regions from 30 countries, representing 53 million people. A full list is available here, and a map here.

In their applications, the selected regions identified the following as the critical areas to strengthen in terms of climate adaptation capacity: water management (70%), nature-based solutions (32%), public infrastructure (30%), health (27%), local economy (27%), land use and food systems (20%).

16 of the 40 selected regions reported being at high risk in terms of exposure to climate impacts, with the following cited as the most pressing risks: heatwaves (40%), wildfires (32%), droughts (25%), river floods (25%) and coastal floods (12%).

In a 2023 survey conducted by Pathways2Resilience, 97 regions from 27 countries identified the following barriers to implementing climate adaptation measures: Institutional barriers: 72% reported insufficient collaboration across governance levels, and 64% across departments and sectors. 60% reported a lack of policy frameworks. Financial barriers: 92% reported limited availability of financial resources and instruments. 81% reported challenges with making adaptation actions ‘bankable’, that is, suitable for public or private investment. Technical barriers: 74% reported a lack of technical knowledge and capacity. 73% reported a lack of access to data and scientific information.



Additional statements from participating regions

Stefano Aguzzi, Councillor for the Environment at the Marche Region (Italy) said: “The challenges Marche Region intends to face are related to multifaceted climate risks, including drought or river and sea floods, which occur in a territory characterised by mountains and highly populated sea areas, with the aggravating factor of an elevated seismic risk. Thanks to the involvement with Pathways2Resilience, the Region aims at defining and implementing its own climate resilience regional journey by enhancing collaboration across borders and sectors and by implementing multi-objective measures. In the Pathways2Resilience context, Marche Region expects to consolidate strong partnerships with the other involved Regions in order to overcome common weaknesses by learning from others and building together through knowledge exchanges.”

The region of Ithaki (Greece) said: "Ithaki Island has a vulnerability index score of 6.39 at the NUTS 3 level, indicating its heightened vulnerability and low adaptive capacity to climate change impacts. The project aims to equip Ithaki with essential tools and strategies for developing climate resilience pathways, drawing on best practices and experiences shared by municipalities such as Skiathos, an island which has already committed to the EU Mission on Adaptation to Climate Change. Εnabling Ithaki's and Skiathos' engagement in various knowledge-sharing activities beyond their target region, will facilitate the exchange of best practices and experiences also with other municipalities and regions, fostering community ownership and participation in resilience-building efforts, thus strengthening their resilience to climate change impacts and the effective implementation of the EU Mission on Adaptation to Climate Change."

