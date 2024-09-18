OpenNebula 6.10 'Bubble': Seamless VMware Migration, Streamlined Automated Installation, Enhanced AI Workload Support

OpenNebula 6.10 "Bubble"

OpenNebula Systems releases OpenNebula 6.10 “Bubble”, the latest Long-Term Support version, designed to simplify cloud management and enhance performance.

This release enhances OpenNebula’s capabilities, strengthening its position as the leading manager for KVM-based clouds and a viable alternative to VMware for future-proofing cloud infrastructure.” — Constantino Vázquez, Chief Operating Officer at OpenNebula Systems

MADRID, SPAIN, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenNebula Systems announces the release of OpenNebula 6.10 “Bubble”, the latest stable version in the OpenNebula 6 series. This Long-Term Support release, which will receive support for the next three years, brings notable advancements designed to simplify cloud installation and operation, and enhance performance.OpenNebula 6.10 “Bubble” makes migrating from VMware smoother than ever with the introduction of OneSwap, a user-friendly tool that facilitates a seamless transition to KVM. OneSwap integrates effortlessly with vCenter Server, enabling users to list data centers, clusters, and virtual machines with ease. Initial evaluation by one of our customers, Encore Technologies , reports that, with 10GB connections and shared ISCSI and NFS storage, migrations of basic VMs (90% of Windows and Linux VMs) typically complete in 15-60 minutes, while larger databases, such as 1.5TB Linux instance, take about 8 hours. All migrations have been successfully executed with a limit of three simultaneous VMs.In addition to improved migration, this release features OneDeploy, which fully automates the cloud deployment process. This OpenNebula project provides Ansible playbooks and roles for deploying clouds based on three storage types—local, shared, and Ceph. It also supports automated configurations such as High-Availability and federation.The new version also significantly enhances GPU support, reflecting their growing importance in AI workloads. OpenNebula 6.10 “Bubble” now introduces the ability to hot-plug PCI devices, allowing for more flexible GPU management.Backup capabilities have also been upgraded in this release. Incremental backups are now based on snapshots, which increases efficiency. Users can perform in-place and selective disk restores and define specific backup locations per datastore to better address storage needs.Moreover, OpenNebula 6.10 “Bubble” includes a revamped FireEdge Sunstone Web UI. This updated interface, built with modern technologies and a new code base, replaces the older Ruby Sunstone and offers a more intuitive and fully-featured GUI experience.“Significant innovations in this release are aimed at enhancing the OpenNebula experience, reinforcing its role as the leading manager for KVM-based clouds and a strong alternative to VMware for enterprises looking to future-proof their cloud infrastructure,” said Constantino Vázquez, Chief Operating Officer at OpenNebula Systems.For detailed release notes and guidance on downloading the code, please visit OpenNebula 6.10 “Bubble” About OpenNebula SystemsOpenNebula Systems develops OpenNebula and provides SLA-based support and professional services to its community of corporate users. Focusing on simplicity, flexibility, and vendor independence, OpenNebula offers comprehensive cloud and edge solutions for enterprise private, hybrid, and edge cloud infrastructure. The company’s platform seamlessly combines the agility of public clouds with the control of private clouds, enabling organizations to meet the evolving needs of developers and DevOps practices. OpenNebula Systems has a global presence, with offices in Europe and the United States.OpenNebula has long been a leader in the open source cloud management software space, with a proven track record across various industries. Success stories include FinTech companies like MX, gaming enterprises such as EveryMatrix, Cloud Service Providers like Dustin, and online suppliers like CEWE. These organizations have leveraged OpenNebula for large-scale deployments, cloud federations distributed globally, and single cloud instances scaling beyond 2,000 hosts.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.