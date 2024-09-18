LeadCoverage Opens Panama Office, Expanding Global Supply Chain Marketing Services

Panama presence enables LeadCoverage to combine local expertise with winning strategies to drive growth and visibility for supply chain companies across Latin America

ATLANTA, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeadCoverage , the premier supply chain go-to-market (GTM) consulting group, today announces its strategic expansion into the Latin American (LATAM) market. With the addition of a Panama-based public relations team and strong relationships with key media outlets like Forbes Mexico and Inbound Logistics LATAM , LeadCoverage brings proven supply chain marketing, public relations, and analyst relations strategies to the region.



To celebrate the launch of its LATAM office, LeadCoverage will participate in FIATA 2024, held Sept. 23-27 at the Panama Convention Center in Panama City. During the event, LeadCoverage will connect with industry professionals and showcase its expertise in supply chain and logistics marketing. The team looks forward to engaging with local and global attendees while exploring opportunities to support LATAM-based companies in driving growth and visibility.

“LeadCoverage only works in the supply chain and logistics space, so we’ve watched the growth of the LATAM market first hand, as many of our clients have prioritized cross-border shipping, LATAM staffing and manufacturing nearshoring,” said Will Haraway, Co-Founder and Chief Content Officer of LeadCoverage. “Our expansion into Panama enables us to serve our LATAM-focused clients on the ground while also looking to help LATAM-based companies in driving brand visibility, lead generation, and revenue growth.”

In August, LeadCoverage was named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year, highlighting the fastest-growing privately-held companies in the United States. This year, LeadCoverage ranked No. 2,493 on the list and No. 123 in the state of Georgia. LeadCoverage has grown with notable companies within the industry by building GTM models enhanced by data-derived insights to help bridge the gaps in their marketing and sales funnels, while amplifying brand awareness in the marketplace through public relations and analyst relations.

With the global supply chain management market projected to nearly double, from $15.85 billion in 2020 to approximately $31 billion by 2026, according to Statista , the demand for specialized marketing services is growing exponentially.

Gartner ​reports, "As executive leadership increasingly pushes for greater revenue from their supply chains, CSCOs [Chief Supply Chain Officers] can shift the supply chain’s role from cost center to revenue generator by focusing their organizations on building two types of services: customer enablement services and SCaaS (Supply Chain as a Service)."

LeadCoverage’s innovative approach has secured its position as a trusted advisor to clients seeking to balance measurable marketing outcomes with an elevated share of voice in the industry. LeadCoverage’s methodology of "Share Good News, Track Interest, and Follow Up" has been highly effective, and it will be the focus of LeadCoverage CEO Kara Smith Brown’s forthcoming book, “The Revenue Engine,” which is scheduled for release in Q4 of 2024.

Set a meeting with the LeadCoverage team at FIATA 2024 by visiting https://info.leadcoverage.com/lc_fiata .

Gartner, "Supply Chain Brief: Pursue Supply Chain Services and SCaaS to Drive Profitable Growth," Dominy, Michael; Herring, Bailey, 14 June 2024.





About LeadCoverage

LeadCoverage is the premier supply chain go-to-market consulting group, dedicated to driving revenue growth for our clients. We specialize in crafting GTM strategies that are grounded in data-backed insights and sophisticated mathematical models. Our proven expertise transforms businesses into market leaders, ensuring they stay ahead of the competition and achieve sustained success. LeadCoverage’s headquarters is located in the beautiful Coda building in Midtown Atlanta, adjacent to the Georgia Tech Supply Chain and Logistics Institute on the University’s campus.

For more information about LeadCoverage and its suite of supply chain, manufacturing, and logistics-focused marketing, public relations, and analyst relations services, please visit LeadCoverage’s website .

