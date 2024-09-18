31st Annual Nights of Lights Illuminates Nation’s Oldest City Beginning November 23

Known as one of the best holiday lights displays in the world, St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights kicks off with Light Up! Night

St. Augustine, FL, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. Augustine’s internationally acclaimed Nights of Lights festival returns on November 23, 2024, and continues nightly through January 26, 2025. Since 1994, the Nation’s oldest city has featured this festive atmosphere inspired by the Spanish tradition of displaying a white candle in windows during the Christmas holidays.

The festival kicks off with Light Up! Night on Saturday, Nov. 23, beginning at 4 p.m. and featuring music and live performances. The official lighting ceremony starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Plaza de la Constitución when a switch is flipped and more than three million white lights illuminate and outline public and private buildings, bridges, trees, and more throughout St. Augustine’s Historic District.

Whether it is a stroll, ride, or sail, there are many options for Nights of Lights experiences. For those comfortable on foot, the Christmas tree in the Plaza de la Constitución, Lightner Museum, and the Bridge of Lions are can’t-miss selfie spots. Ancient City Tours offers guided walking tours that include St. Augustine's history. For a unique vantage point from above, climb 219 steps to the top of the St. Augustine Lighthouse and Maritime Museum , or visit Marineland where the Christmas Conservation Celebration showcases 20 holiday trees decorated by community organizations and guests of the park can vote for the best.

For a festive tour, climb aboard Old Town Trolley’s Famous Nights of Lights Tour or Santa’s Red Express Tours. Each has a convivial atmosphere with music and fun facts. St. Augustine Land & Sea Tours offers luxury golf cart tours (in Spanish and English), while The Tasting Tours offers a variety of tours on horse-drawn carriages and open-air electric shuttles. Choose from an adults-only wine tour or the family-oriented Un-Merry Grinchmas Rides, Bah-Humbug Scrooge Ride, and Magical Ride with Santa.

The cityscape sparkles from the water, too. Sail away with the traditional Schooner Freedom Charters or modern St. Augustine Sailing. Enjoy a peaceful harbor cruise with Florida Water Tours, St. Augustine Scenic Cruise, St. Augustine Boat Tours, Adventure Boat Tours, Red Boat Tours, or St. Augustine Eco Tours.

There are dozens more ways to experience St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights. Use the trip planner or brand-new AI Assistant to create an illuminating experience.

Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida's Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, the outstanding golf and seaside elegance of Ponte Vedra, the rural beauty of Hastings, Elkton, St. Johns, and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches. Visitor Information Centers are located at 10 Castillo Drive, St. Augustine; 200 Solana Rd. Suite B, Ponte Vedra Beach: and at the St. Johns County Beach Pier Park, 350 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach. For advance travel information, call 1.800.653.2489 or go to the Visitors and Convention Bureau website at www.FloridasHistoricCoast.com. Check us out on social media Instagram @FloridasHistoricCoast; @ViajaStAugustine, Facebook.com/OfficialStAugustine, and Facebook.com/ViajaStAugustine and Twitter @FlHistoricCoast

