Rocket Software Named a Challenger in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms (SOAP)

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Software, a global technology leader in modernization software, today announced that it has been named the only Challenger in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms (SOAP). The evaluation is based on specific criteria that evaluated 13 vendor solutions, analyzing overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.



“To us, this recognition acknowledges Rocket Software’s execution against our vision of simplifying and accelerating automation and orchestration of workloads and data across both on-premises and cloud environments,” said Phil Buckellew, President of Infrastructure Modernization at Rocket Software. “Through continuous innovations like predictive and generative AI for infrastructure, data, and application modernization, we're helping customers ensure seamless IT and business operations and prevent disruptions that carry significant costs and can impact customer relationships. We're pleased to be recognized as a Challenger in the Magic Quadrant for SOAP, driving cloud and DevOps initiatives forward, and empowering our customers to rapidly realize the business benefits of modernization.”

Implementing the right platform is crucial for organizations seeking to drive service orchestration with agility in cloud, big data, and DevOps initiatives. The company is also helping organizations in reducing service level agreements (SLA) breaches through new AI functionality that anticipates breaches with hours of advance notice. This new capability, AI Predictive Pulse, offers unparalleled visibility across all schedulers and offers prescriptive solutions, empowering organizations to proactively prevent business disruptions—an advantage not available in other SOAP market offerings.

According to Gartner, “By 2027, 90% of organizations currently delivering workload automation will be using service orchestration and automation platforms (SOAPs) to orchestrate workloads and data pipelines in hybrid environments across IT and business domains.”

To support these initiatives globally, the company employs a robust geographic strategy with direct sales and support across most regions. This extensive presence, coupled with a network of over 750 partners worldwide, allows the company to effectively address complex modernization challenges. We believe, this global reach not only strengthens our market position but also ensures customized solutions for a wide range of industries and customers.

According to Gartner, “Service orchestration and automation platforms have become crucial for deploying complex workloads that deliver business services. These platforms combine workflow orchestration, workload automation and resource provisioning, and extend capabilities to data pipelines and cloud-native architectures.”

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant™ report to learn more about Rocket Software’s offerings and capabilities and other provider offerings here.

About Rocket Software

Rocket Software is the global technology leader in modernization and partner of choice that empowers the world's leading businesses on their modernization journeys, spanning core systems to the cloud. Trusted by over 12,500 customers and 750 partners, and with more than 3,000 global employees, Rocket Software enables customers to maximize their data, applications, and infrastructure to deliver critical services that power our modern world. Rocket Software is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in the Boston area with centers of excellence strategically located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Rocket Software is a portfolio company of Bain Capital Private Equity. Follow Rocket Software on LinkedIn and X or visit www.RocketSoftware.com.

