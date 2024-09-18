Accruent Advances Its Connected Ecosystem To Boost Customer Productivity

New RedEye and Maintenance Connection integration bridges the gap between engineering documentation and maintenance operations, streamlining workflows and boosting operational efficiency

Austin, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accruent, the leading provider of workplace and asset management solutions and an operating company of Fortive (NYSE: FTV), today introduced a powerful new integration between RedEye, an Engineering Document Management Solution (EDMS) and Maintenance Connection, a leading Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS). The introduction of this new integration enhances Accruent’s connected SaaS ecosystem and is another example of how the Company is providing customers with seamless solutions that address business challenges and help to unify their built environments.

The integration between RedEye and Maintenance Connection gives users instant access to the information needed to work safely and efficiently. It brings engineering documentation from RedEye into Maintenance Connection, unifying asset documentation and work orders within the platform. Working to improve communication and record accuracy, the integration supports the annotation of engineering documents from Maintenance Connection, speeding up feedback loops to ensure that records accurately depict the state of real-world assets. The integration enables users to:

Seamlessly and instantly share documents, decreasing delays and errors.

Receive feedback through connected channels, reinforcing team alignment.

Reduce delays with document access, reducing repair time and downtime.

Accruent's integration of its cloud-based CMMS and EDMS solutions creates a unified source of truth for asset information, accessible from any location. This integration improves visibility, workflow efficiency, and organizational decision-making.

"In industries where effective operations are contingent upon precise, current engineering data and documentation, the integration of RedEye and Maintenance Connection marks a significant milestone, ensuring our customers have access to the real-time data needed to do their jobs effectively," said Brooke Huling, Chief Product Officer at Accruent. "By streamlining data across platforms, we’re not only optimizing workflows and decision-making, but also bolstering the safety and efficiency of the workplace. This integration is a critical step to enhance our connected ecosystem and best serve our customers across our suite of products."

The integration supports customers who have licensed both RedEye and Maintenance Connection. Visit Accruent.com to learn more about how this integration transforms asset and maintenance management or request a demo.

ABOUT ACCRUENT

Accruent is a leading provider of solutions for unifying the built environment — spanning real estate, physical and digital assets, and the integrated technology systems that connect and control them. Accruent continues to set new expectations for how organizations can use data to transform how they manage their facilities and assets. With U.S. headquarters in Austin, Texas, Accruent serves over 5,000 customers in a wide range of industries in more than 100 countries worldwide.

Accruent is a registered trademark of Accruent, LLC, or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions. ©2024 All Rights Reserved.

###

Meredith Duhaime Accruent meredith.duhaime@accruent.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.