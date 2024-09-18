Genetec unveils Cloudlink 110, a compact cloud-managed video bridge for low-density deployments

Streamlines video management across remote sites, reduces hardware complexity, and enhances operational efficiency within hybrid cloud environments

MONTREAL, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, today announced the launch of Genetec Cloudlink™ 110 , the latest addition to its line of cloud-managed security appliances . This compact device is specifically designed to simplify video management in low-density deployments, providing a versatile solution that enables customers to transition to cloud or hybrid environments at their own pace.



With a micro form factor, support for up to eight cameras, and 1 TB of local storage on an ultra-endurance micro-SD card, Cloudlink 110 is designed for smaller sites within larger deployments and locations with limited hardware space.

The Cloudlink 110 enhances video workload optimization and seamless cloud integration, ensuring interoperability between local and cloud environments in hybrid deployments. Supporting both local and cloud storage, it enables efficient communication between satellite locations and centralized headquarters. Its flexible hybrid storage also offers a straightforward transition to cloud or hybrid environments. By enabling organizations to use their existing cameras, Cloudlink 110 reduces the need for significant new hardware purchases.

This makes Cloudlink particularly well suited for sectors such as retail, where it can simplify operations across multiple store locations; cities, where it helps government agencies manage security within tight budgets; and healthcare, where it supports the remote monitoring of smaller facilities like satellite clinics.

"We are transforming physical security with our hybrid cloud solutions," said Christian Morin, Vice President of Product Engineering, Genetec Inc. “Our multi-workload appliances, capable of handling video, access control, intrusion, and more, allow organizations to achieve their business objectives with a single device. As we expand our solutions, these appliances will be the cornerstone of resilience and performance, unlocking broad capabilities to meet evolving security needs.”

Ease of use is central to the design of the Cloudlink 110. With cloud-managed automatic updates, customers benefit from the continuous delivery of new features and updates to ensure that the system remains secure and running at top efficiency, with minimal intervention. This eliminates concerns about compatibility issues or disruptive upgrades, allowing customers to focus on their core operations without the need for specialized technical expertise.

The Genetec Cloudlink 110 is now available globally through the Genetec network of accredited channel partners. For more information about the Cloudlink 110, please visit: https://www.genetec.com/product-releases/cloudlink-110.

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is a global technology company that has been transforming the physical security industry for over 25 years. The company’s portfolio of solutions enables enterprises, governments, and communities around the world to secure people and assets while respecting individual privacy and the demand for operational efficiency.

Based on an open architecture, and built with cybersecurity at their core, Genetec solutions can be implemented on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid deployments. The company’s flagship products, Genetec Security Center and Genetec Security Center SaaS, unify core physical security functions, such as access control, video surveillance, automatic license plate recognition (ALPR), intrusion detection, communications, and analytics.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its customers via an extensive network of accredited channel partners and consultants in over 159 countries.

