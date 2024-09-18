FLYR Unveils Offer & Order Management System to Revolutionize Airline Retailing

With FLYR Offer & Order Management System, airlines now have the power to deliver a modern digital retailing experience

San Francisco, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYR, the technology company that unlocks freedom to innovate for the travel industry, today introduced its Offer & Order Management System (OOMS). Designed to put airlines back in control of their retail strategy and displace the legacy Passenger Service System (PSS), OOMS further enables airlines to streamline operations, increase revenue across all channels, and personalize customer experiences, marking the beginning of a new era for airline digital retailing.

“We are excited to introduce our Offer & Order Management System, which represents a leap forward in the airline industry's ability to manage and deliver highly flexible, efficient, and personalized offers to their customers,” said Cole Wrightson, Chief Product Officer at FLYR. “As we bring airlines into the future, they will remain compatible with legacy systems of the present and past, while being able to quickly react to consumer trends and redefine their relationship with users – and grow their bottom line.”

Addressing Legacy Challenges

For years, airlines have been stuck with outdated, fragmented systems that are costly to maintain and lack the flexibility required today – with more flights, more travelers, and greater expectations than ever. Airlines are often stuck orchestrating siloed data from hundreds of systems, resulting not only in costly infrastructure but a less-than-stellar customer experience.

With FLYR, airlines can offer an Amazon-like shopping cart experience that is preserved across sessions and devices, handles flights and ancillaries in one place, can easily facilitate groups, support third party products right alongside the airline's own, and far more.



Now, airlines have a seamless and flexible retail platform – cutting down the launch time of new products like fare families, security fast track and a la carte add-ons, from months to minutes, while creating, distributing, fulfilling, and servicing orders that are easily tailored to every customer.



“Airlines have long been constrained by technology that was never designed to meet the needs of today's digital marketplace,” said Kartik Yellepeddi, VP of Product at FLYR. “With OOMS, we're giving them the tools to drive innovation and lead the evolution in airline retailing.”



What Does it Mean for the Traveler?

Now travelers have the flexibility to explore and access the products that matter to them, with personalization that makes them feel cared about. Travelers seeking a modern digital retailing experience will now experience three things:

Flexibility with a shopping cart-like experience that makes booking and changing plans more convenient than ever.

with a shopping cart-like experience that makes booking and changing plans more convenient than ever. Access to everything travelers need for their complete trip – from products offered today like fares in ATPCO, bags, and extra legroom, to third-party integrations and non-air content like concert tickets, hotel stays, and transfers.

to everything travelers need for their complete trip – from products offered today like fares in ATPCO, bags, and extra legroom, to third-party integrations and non-air content like concert tickets, hotel stays, and transfers. Personalization that is powered by artificial intelligence (AI), giving every traveler a deeply personal, dynamic experience that learns from their preferences and history.

FLYR OOMS: Open & Modular Digital Retailing

Built on International Air Transport Association (IATA) open standards such as ONE Order and NDC, FLYR OOMS is modular, allowing airlines to better control their technology decisions and innovation. Recognizing the diverse needs across airlines – including full-service carriers – the comprehensive suite encompasses the following:

Order Management System : A reliable and extensible system of record that stores order information based on IATA's ONE Order philosophy, giving travelers a seamless travel experience with simplified processes behind the scenes.

: A reliable and extensible system of record that stores order information based on IATA's ONE Order philosophy, giving travelers a seamless travel experience with simplified processes behind the scenes. Offer Management System : Empowers airlines to create highly personalized and dynamic offers based on customer segmentation with AI taking into account the differences in passenger behavior, wants, and needs.

: Empowers airlines to create highly personalized and dynamic offers based on customer segmentation with AI taking into account the differences in passenger behavior, wants, and needs. Legacy Translator: Enables backward compatibility with systems that have yet to migrate to Offer & Order, unlocking airlines' flexibility to innovate at their own pace and move away from the passenger service system (PSS) seamlessly. With Legacy Translator, airlines can unify Orders, as well as legacy artifacts such as passenger name records (PNRs) and tickets in one location.

Product Catalog : Allows airlines to quickly expand their own product offering and introduce third-party offerings, like hotel accommodations, car rentals, and exclusive city tours, designing bundles that deliver unique travel experiences and brand consistency.

: Allows airlines to quickly expand their own product offering and introduce third-party offerings, like hotel accommodations, car rentals, and exclusive city tours, designing bundles that deliver unique travel experiences and brand consistency. Stock Keeper : Enables airlines to manage inventory of all products and services quickly and accurately. Now, airlines have the ability to better plan operations, dynamically adjust capacity, and scale.

: Enables airlines to manage inventory of all products and services quickly and accurately. Now, airlines have the ability to better plan operations, dynamically adjust capacity, and scale. NDC Gateway: Extends modern retailing capabilities beyond direct channels to indirect and B2B channels including global distribution systems (GDS) and online travel agencies, driving lower distribution costs, consistent brand experiences, and customer loyalty.

Today’s news follows a period of monumental growth for FLYR. In August, FLYR announced it raised $295M from WestCap, BlackRock, and other leading investors. Over the last 12 months, FLYR's annualized recurring revenue grew by 290 percent. In 2023, FLYR was recognized as the “Best AI-Based Solution for Transportation” by the AI Breakthrough Awards, and saw significant growth for FLYR for Hospitality, its next-generation suite of AI-powered pricing optimization and analytics tools for hotel leaders.



Products within OOMS are available individually or as part of the full suite offering. Airlines that want to revolutionize their retailing strategy can reach out here to schedule a personalized demonstration.

About FLYR

FLYR is a technology company that unlocks freedom to innovate for the travel industry – eliminating legacy constraints to enable real-time decision making and create the experiences travelers seek. Cloud native, FLYR leverages technologies including deep learning, an advanced form of AI. FLYR is helping airlines and hospitality businesses around the globe improve revenue performance, reduce cost, and modernize their e-commerce experience. Learn more at flyr.com.

