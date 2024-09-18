Viomi Technology Co., Ltd to present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on September 25 2024

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors, to attend interactive, real-time virtual event

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (“Viomi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIOT) based in Guangzhou, and focused on home water solutions, today announced that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd, the Head of the Company’s Capital and Strategy Department, Mr. Sam Yang and Ms. Claire Ji, the IR contact of the Company, will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on September 25. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.



DATE: September 25, 2024 TIME: 9:00 AM ET LINK: https://bit.ly/47xPcjS

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization’s “virtual trade booth.” If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

Recent Company Highlights

The Company has recently completed a major business reorganization on August 31, 2024, divesting underperforming segments to focus on home water solutions. By leveraging its extensive expertise in AI technology application, smart hardware and software development, Viomi aims to redefine the home water solutions industry.



About Viomi Technology

Viomi’s mission is “AI for Better Water,” utilizing AI technology to provide better drinking water solutions for households worldwide.

As an industry-leading technology company in home water solutions, Viomi has developed a distinctive “Equipment + Consumables” business model. By leveraging its expertise in AI technology, intelligent hardware and software development, the Company simplifies filter replacement and enhances water quality monitoring, thereby increasing the filter replacement rate. Its continuous technological innovations extend filter lifespan and lower user costs, promoting the adoption of water purifiers and supporting a healthy lifestyle while effectively addressing the rising global demand for cleaner, fresher and healthier drinking water. The Company operates a world-leading “Water Purifier Gigafactory” with an integrated industrial chain that boasts optimal efficiency and facilitates continuous breakthroughs in water purification. This state-of-the-art facility enables Viomi to achieve economies of scale and accelerate the global popularization of residential water filtration.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.viomi.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Contacts

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd

Claire Ji

E-mail: ir@viomi.com.cn

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com

