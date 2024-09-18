Strivacity Launches AI Assist to Simplify and Optimize Digital Identity Management

First Generative AI capability embedded across a CIAM platform accelerates customer conversions, boosts productivity, and streamlines regulatory compliance

HERNDON, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strivacity, a leading provider of customer identity and access management (CIAM) solutions, today announced the availability of Strivacity AI Assist, a new “smart assistant” powered by generative AI (GenAI) that makes it easier to manage and secure digital identities across business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) use cases.



Building on Strivacity’s machine learning capabilities for fraud detection, Strivacity AI Assist is the first GenAI capability embedded across a CIAM platform that provides real-time, contextual guidance throughout the customer journey – spanning customer experience, security, and compliance.

With AI Assist, digital experience leaders, security teams, and customer support can query an on-screen assistant to produce intelligent insights and proactive suggestions for creating a frictionless and safe user experience for customers, employees, and partners. By optimizing these digital interactions, businesses can enhance customer satisfaction and retention, leading to accelerated revenue growth.

“Companies today compete more than ever on customer experience, all while working to accelerate customer conversion, grow revenue, and ensure security and compliance with a myriad of regulatory standards," said Keith Graham, Strivacity’s CEO and co-founder. “These can be complex challenges, and at Strivacity, we are focused on helping organizations overcome them. With AI Assist, organizations get a level of customer insight that is unprecedented in a CIAM product, enabling them to make faster, more informed decisions, while ensuring that every digital interaction is smooth, secure, and customer-centric.”

AI Assist uses a sophisticated, local, and isolated knowledge management system that combines retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) with large language models (LLMs) to provide precise, context-aware responses to user questions.

AI Assist leverages best practices, security standards, and compliance insights tailored to an admin’s actions. Importantly, it guarantees data privacy with data isolation – each organization’s data is kept in a single Strivacity instance and does not mingle with other organizations’ data.

Strivacity AI Assist enables admins, regardless of their technical experience, to:

Access real-time recommendations and answers to questions from, “How do I set up an application?” and “Is my adaptive access policy best practice?” to “Show me the riskiest accounts?” and “Is this password policy PCI-DSS compliant?”

Leverage interactive dashboards and ask natural language questions to better understand account activities and any areas of concern, like where customers are typically abandoning sign-ups.

Efficiently manage B2C and B2B roles and permissions across organizations with powerful insights like identifying high-privileged accounts or analyzing inactive accounts.

Automate configuration, policy management, and data analysis for instant compliance reporting.

Extend capabilities to customers to simplify account management for a better user experience, ultimately boosting customer satisfaction and driving revenue growth.



ABOUT STRIVACITY

Strivacity helps brands add secure sign-up and sign-in capabilities to their customer-facing applications without tying up a crew of developers or consultants. We offer a unified customer identity and access management (CIAM) solution that uses clicks (not custom coding) so organizations can get going fast and don’t have to choose between creating great customer experiences, securing their customers’ data, and staying compliant with fast-changing privacy regulations like GDPR and CCPA. To learn more about Strivacity, visit https://www.strivacity.com.

