North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Financial 15 Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.11335 for each Class A share ($1.3602 annualized) and $0.07917 for each Preferred share ($0.950 annually). Distributions are payable October 10, 2024 to shareholders on record as at September 30, 2024.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $16.95 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $11.46 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $28.41.

The Company invests in a high quality portfolio consisting of 15 financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows: Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial Corporation, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco, CI Financial Corp, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co.





Distribution Details Class A Share (FFN) $0.11335 Preferred Share (FFN.PR.A) $0.07917 Record Date: September 30, 2024 Payable Date: October 10, 2024





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.