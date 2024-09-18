Caddis Cloud Solutions Partners with IP3 Corporation to Enhance Sustainable Energy Integration for Data Centers

New partnership focuses on leveraging small modular reactors to meet growing energy demands

SAN ANTONIO and TYSONS CORNER, Va., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caddis Cloud Solutions , a leader in cloud infrastructure and data center development, announces a strategic partnership with IP3 Corporation (IP3), a lead U.S. integrator for the development and operations of peaceful and secure nuclear power in the global marketplace. This collaboration aims to advance the integration of nuclear energy, particularly through the use of innovative small modular reactors (SMRs), to power data centers, addressing the critical need for reliable and sustainable energy sources in the industry.



Caddis and IP3 will focus on leveraging IP3’s expertise in nuclear energy to provide scalable and resilient power solutions for data centers. SMRs represent a cutting-edge approach to nuclear power, offering significant safety, efficiency and flexibility benefits. Caddis brings its deep expertise in data center infrastructure and cloud capacity sourcing, ensuring that the integration of SMRs is seamlessly aligned with the unique demands of the tech industry. The company’s innovative approach will enable the partnership to deliver not only reliable power but also optimized infrastructure that supports the long-term growth of data centers.

“We are thrilled to partner with Caddis Cloud Solutions to bring our unique approach to developing privatized powered land opportunities to data centers with SMRs,” said Michael Hewitt, co-founder and CEO of IP3. “SMRs provide a game-changing technology that ensures reliable, clean, and scalable energy. By combining our nuclear infrastructure and privatized 'power to the offtake' expertise with Caddis’ leadership in data center development, we can address the urgent need for Abundant Baseload and Clean power generation, ensuring the growth and stability of critical infrastructure.”



“This partnership with IP3, born out of a shared vision to address the pressing need for reliable power in data centers, marks a significant advancement for the industry,” said Scott Jarnagin, founder and CEO of Caddis Cloud Solutions. “At Caddis, we are committed to pioneering innovative solutions that not only meet the growing demand for cloud infrastructure but also contribute to environmental sustainability. Leveraging IP3's expertise in nuclear energy strategy will enable us to provide our clients with unparalleled reliability and efficiency in their operations.”



As the demand for cloud infrastructure continues to surge, the integration of sustainable energy solutions becomes increasingly vital. The partnership between Caddis and IP3 exemplifies a forward-thinking approach to meeting this demand through the deployment of small modular reactors. This collaboration not only enhances energy reliability for data centers but also supports broader environmental goals. By working together, Caddis and IP3 are setting a new standard for sustainable energy practices in the technology sector.

About Caddis Cloud Solutions:

Caddis Cloud Solutions is a premier global advisory firm specializing in strategic Data Center development, cloud capacity sourcing, and end-user deployment. With over 25 years of experience in bridging the gap between cloud capacity supply and demand, the firm ensures clients – from hyperscalers to enterprises, to cloud infrastructure providers, data center developers and operators, and others – receive tailored solutions for their cloud infrastructure needs. Caddis aims to form long-term partnerships with clients that extend beyond single engagements. For more information, please visit: www.caddiscloud.com

About IP3 Corporation:

IP3 delivers a “buy-side” approach for private enterprises and host nations to pursue planning, development, financing, and operations of projects deploying clean energy technologies. IP3 is a developer and integrator of nuclear energy programs in coordination with its fully owned subsidiary, Allied Nuclear Partners (ANP). A second subsidiary, IP3 Security, provides physical and cyber security expertise. Visit IP3International.com for more information.

