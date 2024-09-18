Fauna Announces Native Integration with Cloudflare Workers

The integration builds on Fauna and Cloudflare’s end-to-end serverless capabilities that empower developers to instantly deploy global-scale applications

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fauna , the distributed document-relational database delivered as a cloud API, today expanded its partnership with Cloudflare , the leading connectivity cloud company helping build a better Internet. Fauna is now natively integrated with Cloudflare Workers , making it even easier to deploy a distributed, fully serverless architecture leveraging Fauna as the operational database and Cloudflare Workers as the compute platform.



Performance, availability, and scalability are critical factors in building apps that meet the demands of modern businesses and consumers. Fauna and Cloudflare Workers eliminate the complexity traditionally associated with meeting these demands while ensuring low latency data operations across single-region, multi-region, or global deployments.

Fauna and Cloudflare Workers are both provisioned instantly, scale automatically, require zero configuration, and are accessed as HTTPS APIs – ensuring efficient, stateless connectivity between the application and data layers. Cloudflare’s global network – comprising over 320 cities across regions – allows code to scale across regions without additional configurations. Fauna, meanwhile, automatically replicates data across regions with multi-active reads and writes (and the strongest level of consistency ), while its intelligent routing ensures requests are always processed in the closest region. Fauna’s document-relational database stores data as JSON objects while retaining the powerful relational characteristics of a traditional relational database, such as joins, ACID transactions, and schema enforcement. For Cloudflare Workers customers, this means keeping their code lightweight and performant without sacrificing robust data operations.

“Development teams are under pressure to build and deploy applications faster than ever without compromising reliability or performance,” said Hassen Karaa, VP of Product at Fauna. “Legacy infrastructure, often distributed across public and private clouds and multiple regions, makes that extremely difficult. Our native integration with Cloudflare Workers delivers the most robust combination of distributed database services and compute that streamlines the developer experience while powering high-performance applications.”

Joint customers, such as Insights.gg, Connexin, and Site.GPT, use Fauna and Cloudflare Workers to build, manage, and scale their applications with zero operations.

“Everything in our stack is serverless and globally distributed by default,” explained Cameron Bell, Head of Software, Systems, & Data at Connexin. “The serverless attributes of Cloudflare and Fauna mean we can genuinely do more, faster. We are excited to take advantage of the native integration to make it even easier.”

To get started building with the Fauna and Cloudflare Workers integration, visit the Fauna docs or Cloudflare docs .

About Fauna

Fauna is a distributed document-relational database delivered as a cloud API. Fauna’s document-relational model combines the flexibility of documents with the powerful querying, schema, and strong consistency of a relational database. Fauna’s Distributed Transaction Engine (DTE), provides strong consistency, low latency, and high availability across availability zones, or regions. Fauna's API delivery model means development teams don't need to worry about provisioning, sharding, or any operational tasks. Over 80,000 development teams choose Fauna to seamlessly build and scale modern transactional applications including teams from Tyson Foods, Unilever, Lexmark, Intelliculture, Hannon Hill, Cloaked, DTLR, and Insights.gg. Backed by premier venture investors Madrona Venture Group, ADDITION, GV, and CRV, Fauna is headquartered in San Mateo with an experienced leadership team hailing from Microsoft, Okta, Twitter, Amazon, and Cloudera. For more information visit fauna.com or follow us at @fauna.

Media Contact:

LaunchSquad for Fauna

fauna@launchsquad.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.