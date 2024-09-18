46th Annual Heritage Festival this Weekend

Dance, food, music, and craft converge at Rhode Island's 46th Annual Heritage Festival on September 21. The Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission will host 44 performance groups and cultural ambassadors at the WaterFire Arts Center from 12:00-5:00 pm.

The Festival celebrates the traditions and identities of Rhode Islanders from every corner of the globe, showcasing an incredible array of talent. Attendees can expect cultural exhibits, visual art, and musical performances from heritage groups across the state. Local food trucks, such as Cultro PVD, Eat Village Greek, Angkor Boba Tea House, and The Luxe Lemon, will serve up traditional food and drinks. Facepainting and an arts & craft station will be available for the event's younger attendees.

The day kicks off at 11:50 am with a parade of international flags from over 30 countries, officially opening the festival at 12:00 pm. Remarks from Governor Dan McKee and a Land Acknowledgment by Silvermoon Mars LaRose will follow. Emcees Kobi Dennis and Angela Sharkey will keep the excitement going all day long. Performances include:

Tia Alexi Roberts, Dinalyn Spears, and Jennifer Weston - Jingle Dress Dance

Fraternidad Folklorica Boliviana

PADAM – Kuchipudi, Indian classical Dance Group

SGTV Alpenblumen Bavarian Folkdance Group

Rhode Island Black Storytellers

Azama Dance Group

French American School of Rhode Island

The Colombian American Cultural Society

RI Swedish Heritage Association

Rhode Island Tamil Sangam and School

Arte Latino of New England

Kelley School of Irish Dance

Seoyon Kim - Korean Harp Musician

Napua O' Polynesia – Kahiko (Ancient) and Modern Hula Dance Group

The Heritage Festival is made possible in part by a grant from the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts, through an appropriation by the Rhode Island General Assembly, and a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. Our sponsors include United Way of RI, Amica Insurance, Coastal1 Credit Union, Neighborhood Health Plan of RI, Women and Infants/ Urogynecology, Navigant Credit Union, and Tri-County Community Action Agency.

About the RIHPHC

The Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission (RIHPHC) is the state agency for historic preservation and heritage programs. The Commission identifies and protects historic and prehistoric sites, buildings, and districts by nominating significant properties to the National Register of Historic Places and the State Register; administering grants, loans, and tax credits for rehabilitation of historic buildings; reviewing federal and state projects that affect cultural resources; and regulating archaeological exploration on state land and under state territorial waters. The Commission also develops and carries out programs to document, support, and celebrate the ethnic and cultural heritage of Rhode Island's people.

As part of these efforts, the Annual Heritage Festival has been a signature event for over four decades, showcasing Rhode Island's rich cultural diversity through music, dance, food, and community engagement. This long-standing tradition reflects the Commission's commitment to honoring and preserving the vibrant heritage of the state's diverse communities.