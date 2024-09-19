Ribose-Nucleic Acid (RNA)-Based Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

Ribose-Nucleic Acid (RNA)-Based Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ribose-nucleic acid (RNA)-based therapeutics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $14.54 billion in 2023 to $15.79 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to investment and funding growth, the discovery of RNA interference (RNAi), clinical successes of antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), regulatory support and frameworks, and collaborations, and partnerships.

The ribose-nucleic acid (RNA)-based therapeutics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $22.30 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the expansion of indications, rising market demand and adoption, regulatory support, integration of AI and machine learning, and emerging applications in rare diseases.

The increasing prevalence of cancer is expected to propel the growth of the ribose-nucleic acid (RNA)-based therapeutics market going forward. Cancer refers to a condition where abnormal cells grow and spread uncontrollably, potentially leading to death if untreated. The prevalence of cancer is due to an aging population, lifestyle changes, greater exposure to risks, and better detection methods. RNA-based therapeutics offer a promising avenue for cancer treatment by directly targeting the genetic and molecular mechanisms of cancer.

Key players in the market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Biogen Inc., Houston Methodist Hospital, BioNTech, University of Oxford, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, Flagship Pioneering, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Akcea Therapeutics Inc, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Wave Life Sciences, Pharmaceutical Technology, Quark Pharmaceuticals, Tekmira Pharmaceuticals, ReCode Therapeutics, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, Benitec Biopharma Inc., Olix Pharmaceuticals, Alltrna Inc., Orbital Therapeutics.

Major companies operating in the ribose nucleic acid (RNA)-based therapeutics market are focused on developing innovative medication solutions, such as messenger RNA (mRNA)-based booster vaccines, to enhance the effectiveness of immunization, address emerging viral variants, and improve the overall durability of vaccine-induced immunity. An mRNA-based booster vaccine uses messenger RNA to prompt cells to create a protein that enhances the body's immune response against a particular pathogen.

1) By Type: RNA Interference (RNAi), RNA Antisense

2) By Technology: Enabling Technology, Enabled Technology

3) By Therapeutic Area: Oncology, Genetic Disorder, Ophthalmology, Hematological Disorders, Acute Hepatic Porphyria (AHP), Other Therapeutic Areas

4) By End User: Research Institutes, Hospitals And Clinics

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The ribose-nucleic acid (RNA)-based therapeutics refer to a class of medical treatments that utilize ribose-nucleic acid (RNA) molecules to influence cellular processes, typically by targeting specific genetic sequences. These therapies are designed to treat various conditions, including genetic disorders, cancers, and infectious diseases, by modulating gene expression, protein production, or cellular signaling pathways.

