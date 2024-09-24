Nicola Dewhurst's forthcoming illustrative book 'Moany Dad' is all set to hit the market

DUBAI, UAE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United Arab Emirates – UAE, also known as the land of peace and opportunities, has numerous ambitious and reputable writers. Nicola Dewhurst is also one of the many aspiring authors on the list. She is a novice in the industry, but her goals are visionary. She hopes to continue influencing young minds as an educator while exploring new cultures in the Arabian Gulf. Her first book is a fun style of introducing children to valuable and altruistic kinships at a very young age.Nicola's impending short story for the early readers will surely grace many bookshelves. In addition, it shall also be a super hit because the author herself comes from a background where she had to migrate to the UAE from the United Kingdom. Her narrative, ought to be relatable for people struggling to overcome perspective conflicts. So, trust us when we say she is the queen of her game!𝐀 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐄𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐬 𝐃𝐚𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐞' 𝐌𝐨𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐃𝐚𝐝.'Jessica is the protagonist of her tale. A girl who moves to the United Arab Emirates with her family of three. A beautiful mom, a fun-loving brother, Josh and a constantly complaining father. Jessica and Josh were quite excited about the change that they were witnessing as they relocated.However, there was someone who was not settling – the father. He eventually started to become a source of frustration for the family because he never liked a thing in the new country. Traffic made him angry, the heat irritated him, and the prices would stress him. It seemed like there was nothing in the whole UAE he would approve of, all thanks to his negative outlook. Hence, he deserved the nickname 'Moany Dad'.𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐡…Upon noticing closely, you will realise that the underlining theme of Nicola's story is learning to adapt and the impact of one's perspectives. She has also made efforts to shed light on the issues of relocating and the way one may find happiness in an unusual place. However, she successfully managed to wrap these intriguing lessons into a layer of humour and family dynamics. All of this has made the story more relatable for people of all ages.This narrative about how each family member muddles through the significant changes is inspiring. Moreover, the author also wishes to convey the importance of the support that comes from family during these life challenges.𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐞 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐧Nicola is a young talent, and her work is a delightful treat for the readers. The prose is for every human who went through the phase of relocating and adapting to new surroundings. Therefore, this extraordinary assortment of observations and witty conversations is ready to steal your hearts.Moreover, working with young minds for an extended period enables her to write stories with ease. Perhaps this is why, she is very aware of how to communicate important life lessons to the children, through short fiction tales. She knows the drill and is seamless at it.Hence, this illustrative book is a must-read for young children who have experienced relocating. It will help them learn the fine skills of embracing change in life with an open heart.𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬!Nicola was born with the writer's instincts, and her passion for producing fiction for early readers makes her stand out from the crowd. Besides this, the pinch of hilarity that she adds to her crisp tales and the staggering images are enough to spellbind the young ones.So, get ready for the worthy opportunity to read Jessica's tale in an adorable style. Stay connected and join us, while we wait for this book to be released!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.