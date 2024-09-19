Pool Cleaning And Maintenance Services Global Market 2024 To Reach $33.57 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.7%

Pool Cleaning And Maintenance Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pool cleaning and maintenance services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $23.21 billion in 2023 to $24.96 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to higher disposable incomes enabled more homeowners, fluctuations in the real estate market, the introduction of robotic cleaners and smart pool maintenance systems, stricter regulations on pool water quality and chemical usage necessitated, and increasing awareness of the health benefits of swimming.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Pool Cleaning And Maintenance Services Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The pool cleaning and maintenance services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $33.57 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the continued adoption of IoT and smart home technology, shift towards eco-friendly pool cleaning methods and chemicals, shift towards eco-friendly pool cleaning methods and chemicals, growth in urban areas, and ongoing emphasis on health and wellness.

Growth Driver Of The Pool Cleaning And Maintenance Services Market

The higher involvement of swimming activities is expected to propel the growth of the pool cleaning and maintenance services market going forward. An increase in swimming activities is often driven by rising health awareness and a growing preference for recreational and fitness activities. Pool cleaning and maintenance services ensure a safe and hygienic environment for swimming activities by keeping the water clean and balanced.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Pool Cleaning And Maintenance Services Market Share?

Key players in the market include Pentair plc, Fluidra S.A., Hayward Holdings Inc., Maytronics Ltd, Waterco Limited, Poolwerx Corporation Pty. Ltd., Anthony & Sylvan Pools Corporation, America's Swimming Pool Co., American Pool Enterprise, Pool Troopers LLC., Pulliam Pools, Daimer Industries Inc., Fastklean, Emaux Water Technology Co. Ltd., Adolph Kiefer & Associates LLC., Swim Clean LLC, RJC Pool Services S.A.S., Waterfit Pools, Arise Facility Solutions, S.A.S Pools Ltd.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Pool Cleaning And Maintenance Services Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the pool cleaning and maintenance services market are developing innovative products, such as automated pool cleaners, to enhance efficiency and reduce manual labor. Automated pool cleaners are robotic devices designed to clean swimming pools independently. With minimal human intervention, they use sensors and programmable features to navigate and remove debris from the pool floor and walls.

How Is The Global Pool Cleaning And Maintenance Services Market Segmented?

1) By Services: Pool Cleaning, Pool Maintenance, Pool Repair

2) By Pool Type: In-Ground Pools, Above-Ground Pools

3) By End-Use: Residential, Commercial

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Pool Cleaning And Maintenance Services Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Pool Cleaning And Maintenance Services Market Definition

Pool cleaning and maintenance services encompass the regular upkeep and servicing of swimming pools to ensure they remain clean, safe, and functional. This includes tasks such as removing debris, balancing chemical levels, inspecting and repairing equipment, and ensuring overall water quality.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global pool cleaning and maintenance services market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Pool Cleaning And Maintenance Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pool cleaning and maintenance services market size, pool cleaning and maintenance services market drivers and trends, pool cleaning and maintenance services market major players and pool cleaning and maintenance services market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

