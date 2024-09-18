Eye Shadow Market CAGR to be at 6.3% from 2022 to 2031 | $5.1 Billion Industry Revenue 2021-2031

The eye shadow market size was valued at $2.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global eye shadow market is poised for robust growth, fueled by evolving beauty trends, rising consumer demand for customizable cosmetics, and increased awareness of cruelty-free and sustainable beauty products. The eye shadow market size was valued at $2.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031, driven by rising interest in bold, artistic makeup looks and advanced formulations.Eye shadow, a staple in the cosmetics industry, is seeing a resurgence in popularity as consumers seek out highly pigmented, long-lasting, and versatile options. Beauty influencers and makeup artists on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok continue to drive consumer interest in experimenting with new shades, textures, and finishes, encouraging more frequent product purchases.The rise of vegan, cruelty-free, and eco-friendly beauty products is another major trend reshaping the Eye Shadow Market. Brands are increasingly incorporating natural and ethically sourced ingredients into their formulations, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers. The demand for "clean beauty" products has particularly gained momentum among millennials and Gen Z consumers, with many opting for eye shadows that align with their personal values.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16914 Market DriversCustomization and Personalization: Consumers are seeking more customizable beauty experiences, with eye shadow palettes offering buildable shades that suit diverse skin tones and preferences.Bold and Artistic Makeup Trends: The shift toward vibrant, statement-making eye looks is pushing the demand for more innovative formulas, such as metallics, glitters, and multi-chrome finishes.Sustainable Packaging: In response to environmental concerns, brands are moving toward sustainable packaging solutions, reducing plastic usage, and offering refillable eye shadow palettes.Regional Insights North America and Europe remain key regions for eye shadow sales due to their strong beauty markets and established consumer base. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market, driven by increasing beauty consciousness and rising disposable incomes, particularly in China and India.Competitive Landscape Leading beauty brands such as MAC, Urban Decay, and Benefit Cosmetics, along with indie brands like ColourPop and Huda Beauty, are expanding their product portfolios to meet the evolving preferences of their global customer base. The push toward limited-edition collections, influencer collaborations, and the integration of AR technology for virtual try-ons is enhancing the overall customer experience and driving further market expansion.Outlook and Future Trends As consumer preferences continue to shift towards bold, expressive makeup looks, and demand for clean and sustainable beauty grows, the Eye Shadow Market is expected to see continued innovation. The emergence of new formulations, such as long-wear liquid eye shadows and hybrid products that double as highlighters or liners, is likely to further propel market growth.About the Eye Shadow Market The Eye Shadow Market includes a variety of products such as pressed powder shadows, cream-based formulas, loose pigments, and multi-use sticks. With beauty trends evolving rapidly, eye shadow remains a key category in the global cosmetics industry.𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A16914 KEY FINDINGS OF STUDYBy form, the powder segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $1,352.3 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2,534.2 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.6%.By price range, the mass segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $1,623.8 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2,895.5 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.0%.Depending on sales channel, the offline segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $2,363.9 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4,374.9 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.4%.Region wise, Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $1,000.9 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2,014.9 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.3%.𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐞𝐲𝐞 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐰 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞Amway CorporationArbonne InternationalAvedaAvonChanelClarins GroupCoty Inc.Estee Lauder Companies Inc.Kao CorporationKorres SAL’Oréal SALVMHOriflame CosmeticsRevlonShiseido𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐌𝐑’𝐬 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐆𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐖𝐢𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/glueless-wigs-market-A144550 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/beard-trimmer-market-A16870

