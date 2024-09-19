Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease And Asthma Devices Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) And Asthma Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $42.49 billion in 2023 to $44.95 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in the elderly population, increasing incidence of allergies, increasing government initiatives, rise in clinical research and trials, and rise in urbanization.

The chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $57.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising occurrences of respiratory diseases, rising smoking of cigarettes, rising environmental pollution levels and breathing problems, growing prevalence of respiratory diseases, growing healthcare expenditure, and rising portability of drug delivery devices

The growing prevalence of respiratory diseases is expected to propel the growth of the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma devices market going forward. Respiratory diseases encompass many conditions affecting the lungs and respiratory systems, such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, pneumonia, and lung cancer, impacting breathing and overall respiratory function. The growing prevalence of respiratory diseases is due to increasing air pollution levels, changing climate patterns affecting allergens and pathogens, and lifestyle habits such as smoking that compromise respiratory health. COPD and asthma devices play a crucial role in the comprehensive management and treatment of respiratory diseases, supporting patients to achieve better respiratory health and enhance their overall well-being.

Key players in the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma devices market include AstraZeneca Plc, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, 3M Health Care, Boehringer Ingelheim, Royal Philips NV, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Omron Corporation, Smiths Medical Inc., Recipharm AB, Cipla Ltd., Teleflex Incorporated, Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA, Lincre Holdings Inc., Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Verona Pharma plc, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Pari Respiratory Equipment Inc., Allied Healthcare Products Inc., Clement Clarke International Ltd., Cohero Health Inc., Pneuma Respiratory Inc., Mundipharma International Ltd.

Major companies operating in the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma devices market are focusing on developing innovative technologies, such as inhalation devices, to integrate digital health features for remote monitoring and personalized treatment management. Inhalation devices are medical devices used to administer medications directly into the lungs through inhalation.

1) By Type: Metered Dose Inhalers, Drug Powder Inhalers, Soft Mist Inhalers, Jet Nebulizers, Ultrasonic Nebulizers, Other Types

2) By Indication: Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

3) By Application: Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Settings, Research Institutions, Other Applications

4) By End User: Pediatric, Adult, Geriatric

North America was the largest region in the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma devices market in 2023. The regions covered in the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma devices refer to the medical devices used to manage and treat breathing and respiratory conditions. These devices help patients breathe more effectively, manage symptoms, and improve their quality of life.

