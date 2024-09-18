Samoa Launches its Fourth National State of Environment Report and National Environment Sector Plan

A significant step was made by Samoa to address the nations pressing environmental challenges for a sustainable future with the launch of two milestone documents. The Fourth State of Environment (SOE) Report 2023 and the updated National Environment Sector Plan (NESP) 2023-2027 was launched this month.

The comprehensive assessment on which the SOE report is based identified key drivers, evaluated environmental pressures, and examined their impacts on Samoa’s ecosystems. It also analysed current and emerging environmental trends, placing an emphasis on resilience and risks, such as global pandemics.

The report assessed four key thematic areas: the natural environment, the built environment, atmosphere, climate and disaster management, as well as environmental governance. Data-driven insights and recommendations were based on fifty indicators and sub-indicators assessed across these themes. Overall, Samoa's state of the environment is rated as ‘fair to good’ however, the state of the terrestrial marine and coastal environments varies, ranging from ‘good to poor’. Of particular concern is the ongoing threat to Samoa’s biodiversity, which remains significant.

“This report reflects the current state of our environment and will serve as an essential guide in our national efforts to protect and sustainably manage Samoa’s natural resources,” said Hon. Honourable Toeolesulusulu Cedric Pose Salesa Schuster, the Minister for Natural Resources and Environment of Samoa as he emphasised the importance of both reports as critical tools for shaping Samoa’s environmental future.

“With challenges like climate change, biodiversity loss, and environmental degradation, we must take decisive action on the findings of this report to ensure a resilient future for Samoa,” stressed Hon minister Schuster.

As part of the SOE development a detailed review of environmental management practices and socio-economic developments was conducted, building on insights from previous SOE reports and complemented by data sourced from government ministries, civil society, development partners, and stakeholders.

These combined efforts provided a thorough understanding of Samoa’s environmental challenges, which will shape informed strategies and action plans to protect and sustain Samoa’s natural resources.

The NESP 2023 – 2027 is designed as a strategic response to the findings and recommendations of the SOE, offering a collaborative platform for aligning efforts and actions aimed at ensuring environmental sustainability across Samoa.

The Director-General of SPREP, Mr Sefanaia Nawadra commended Samoa’s leadership in environmental management and resilience.

“This SOE Report and updated NESP are milestones that reflect Samoa’s commitment to its natural environment. SPREP is proud to have supported this process, and we believe that the outcomes will benefit not only Samoa but also provide valuable lessons for other Pacific Island nations facing similar challenges.”

The official launch was attended by government officials, environmental organisations, development partners, and other key stakeholders and marks a significant step in addressing the country’s pressing environmental challenges and guiding Samoa towards a sustainable future.

The development of Samoa’s SOE Report and NESP was financially supported under the Global Environment Facility-funded SPREP Inform Project, and the SDG Funded UN Joint Programme Building Forward Better by Safeguarding Natural Capital and Ecosystem Services (UNJP-SESS Project) implemented by SPREP and UNEP. Through this collaboration, SPREP worked collaboratively with MNRE’s Environment Sector Coordination Division (ESCD) on this assessment.

The event concluded with the symbolic cutting of the ribbon by the Deputy Prime Minister of Samoa, Hon Tuala Iosefo Ponifasio marking the official launch of the updated plans.

The launch of the Fourth State of Environment (SOE) Report 2023 and the updated National Environment Sector Plan (NESP) 2023-2027 took place on 14 September 2024.

Images courtesy of Samoa MNRE