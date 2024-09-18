Adventure Motorcycle Market Expected to Hit $64.4 Billion Globally by 2032, Driven by 7.5% CAGR | Allied Market Research

Adventure Motorcycle Market Share

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Adventure Motorcycle Market ," The adventure motorcycle market was valued at $31.8 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $64.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2032.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14786 An adventure motorcycle is a versatile motorbike that can handle both off-road and on-road conditions. The motorcycle boasts extended travel suspension for off-road terrain and large fuel tanks for long distance riding. To improve its touring capabilities, adventure bikes frequently include accessories such as baggage racks, crash bars, and windscreens. They also have larger wheels and tires for improved traction on a variety of surfaces. Riders that enjoy exploring remote regions and commencing on difficult excursions prefer these motorcycles.These motorcycles are appreciated in the off-road motorcycle industry because they have all of the components to tackle rocky and difficult terrain and have more comfortable riding seats than off-road motorcycles. Riders who love to travel on the road choose adventure bikes since they have rider assistance and the capability and large wheelbase to carry a pillion with luggage. The versatility and capacity to handle a variety of terrain with ease make adventure motorcycles grown popular all around the globe. Motorcycles give riders the flexibility to explore and experience new adventures, whether it's a long-distance road trip or an off-road expedition with riding aids that provide the rider with confidence and safety.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:➤ This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the technology employed in Automotive systems and accessories.➤ The market analysis spans from 2022 to 2032, offering insights into a decade of industry trends.➤ Recent advancements are highlighted throughout the research, showcasing the latest developments.➤ Leading companies in the industry are profiled in detail within the research study.➤ The market analysis encompasses various segments and regions, offering a thorough examination of its scope and impact.Various manufacturers’ offers adventure motorcycle with different engine capacity. For instance Suzuki offers the V STROM 250, a single cylinder adventure motorbike with a capacity of 248cc, and KTM offers the 390 adventure, a 373cc single cylinder adventure motorcycle. The small engine capacity motorcycles lacks in power but the motorcycles are fuel efficient. Mid-size engine capacity bikes, such as the Yamaha Tenere 700 and the Ducati Desert X, are available with innovative technologies that help users control the motorcycle in uncertain situations and control the engine power output via several riding modes. Whereas high engine capacity vehicles, such as the BMW R 1250 GS and Triumph Tiger 1200, have engine capacities greater than 1000cc and deliver 134 horse power and 147 horse power, respectively. Whereas high engine capacity motorcycle offers premium features such as heated grips and automated preload adjustment, which constantly monitors and adjusts damping. It also includes riding modes, ABS, traction control, a keyless entry system, and a blind spot detection system. High engine capacity adventure motorcycles are expensive, but they come with amenities that justify the cost of the motorcycle.🔰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/adventure-motorcycle-market/purchase-options For instance in September 2023 BMW launched its flagship adventure motorcycle BMW R 1300 GS in $19,890 and motorcycle is loaded with rider assistance feature with the BMW’s new 1300cc boxer engine. One of the standout technological features of the BMW R 1300 GS is its advanced suspension system. Equipped with Dynamic ESA (Electronic Suspension Adjustment), with this system bike automatically adjusts the suspension based on the road conditions and the rider's preferences. This ensures optimal comfort and stability, whether cruising on smooth highways or tackling rough off-road trails. Another impressive feature is the bike's intelligent traction control system. With the Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), the BMW R GS 1300 provides excellent grip and stability, even in challenging terrains. The system constantly monitors various components and parameters that includes the wheel speed, throttle input, and lean angle to deliver the perfect amount of power to the rear wheel, maximizing traction and minimizing the risk of wheel spin.Motorcycle is also equipped with Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) which is an active safety system developed by BMW that enhances brake effectiveness during emergency braking situations. When the rider applies the brake pedal quickly and forcefully, DBC automatically increases brake pressure to help reduce stopping distances. This system ensures that the brakes respond promptly and effectively, even in critical situations, improving overall safety.Another feature Engine Drag Torque Control (MSR) is integrated into the traction control system of the motorcycles. It monitors and regulates the drag torque applied to the rear wheel to maintain stability and prevent wheel lock-up during rapid deceleration or throttle changes, enhancing safety and control in challenging driving conditions such as in off-road terrains. The BMW R GS 1300 also comes with a host of convenience features that includes a keyless ride system, enabling riders to start and stop the bike without fumbling for keys.In addition to its technological prowess, the BMW R GS 1300 boasts a powerful engine that delivers impressive performance. With its 1300cc, the bike generates an exhilarating amount of power, allowing riders to effortlessly accelerate and reach high speeds.Growing adventure tourism industry and rise in disposable income supplement the growth of the adventure motorcycle market. However, low cost and advancement in commuter motorcycles and high cost of adventure motorcycle are expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, integration of digital technologies and demand for light weight and agile designs are expected to create ample opportunities for the key players operating in the market.Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting nearly two-fifths of the global adventure motorcycle market revenue , however North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is dominating due to the presence of the major manufacturer and the growing adventure tourism in the region. However, the North America region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rise in disposable income and growth of the adventure tourism in the region.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14786 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -KTM AGDucati Motor Holding S.p.A.TRIUMPH MOTORCYCLESBMW AGYamaha Motor Co., Ltd.Honda Motor Co., Ltd.Harley-DavidsonKawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.Suzuki Motor CorporationEicher Motors Ltd.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global adventure motorcycle market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant position in different regions. The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global adventure motorcycle market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant position in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

