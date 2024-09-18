PHILIPPINES, September 18 - Press Release

September 16, 2024 Bong Go advocates for community development during 126th Calbayog City Fiesta Celebration Calbayog City celebrated its 126th Fiesta in honor of its patron, Birhen Maria de La Natividad, with the theme "Hingpit nga Pagkaurusa" (Strengthening Bonds for a Better Tomorrow). On Saturday, September 14, the Calbayognon's Association Inc. commemorated the celebration of their hometown in a gathering held at the Manila Hotel in Manila City where Senator Christopher "Bong" Go was invited as Guest of Honor and Speaker. The senator expressed his gratitude for the invitation and his pride in being part of the festivities, highlighting the vibrant spirit and unity of Calbayog City. The gathering, which was organized by the Calbayognons Association Inc., led by President Maripaz Tuazon, drew approximately 450 Calbayognons and guests, including Congressman Stephen James Tan, Calbayog City Mayor Raymund Uy, Vice Mayor Rex Daguman, and other key officials. "Nagpapasalamat ako sa Calbayognons Association sa paanyaya sa akin na maging bahagi ng napakahalagang pagtitipong ito, ang "Hingpit nga Pagkaurusa". Isang malaking karangalan ang makasama kayo ngayong araw na ito," Go greeted. The event featured various intermission numbers that captivated the audience, including a traditional Kuratsa dance, which was participated by some local officials. The Kuratsa, a lively folk dance that is popular in the Visayas region, symbolizes courtship and joy, often performed during celebrations to bring good luck and prosperity. Senator Go expressed his appreciation as he watched the Kuratsa performance, noting how such cultural expressions play a crucial role in preserving the rich heritage of the community. "Ang inyong pagkakaisa sa Calbayog at sa buong Samar ay inspirasyon sa ating lahat. Ang bawat isa sa inyo ay nagpapatunay na sa pagkakaisa, walang imposible," said Go. Beyond the celebration, Senator Go also showed his unwavering support for the local community by supporting the fundraiser during the event. The proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Saints Peter and Paul Cathedral in Calbayog, further emphasizing the senator's commitment to supporting local initiatives that promote community welfare and development. As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go sponsored Republic Act No. 11703, which mandates the establishment of the Samar Island Medical Center in Calbayog City, aiming to improve healthcare access and services for residents. Additionally, the senator, who is also the Vice Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, has advocated for the rehabilitation of the Calbayog-Migara Road in Barangay Guin-on, a critical infrastructure project that will enhance connectivity and economic opportunities in the area. "Gusto ko po pasalamatan ang mga taga-Calbayog. Malaki po ang aking utang na loob sa mga taga-Calbayog. Tayong mga bisaya, marunong tayong tumanaw ng utang na loob. Kaya ako ay hindi tumigil sa pagtulong sa probinsya ng Samar, kasama na ang Calbayog," Go underscored. "Mahal na mahal ko kayo dito sa Calbayog. Mga taga Samar, halos parehas lang ugali natin, mga bisaya, mga waray, pareho lang tayo. Ang ugali natin na dala-dala natin habang buhay ay yung utang na loob, 'yung hindi nakakalimot. Kaya salamat sa inyong suporta," Go affirmed. Senator Go's presence at the 126th Calbayog City Fiesta not only highlighted his dedication to the community but also reinforced the spirit of unity and compassion that defines his public service. "Patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat. Bukas ang aking opisina para sa inyong lahat. Huwag niyo akong ituring na parang ibang tao, tawagin niyo lang po akong Bong Go o Kuya Bong Go. Kapag napasyal kayo ng Davao, magsabi lang kayo, ipapasyal ko kayo sa Davao," Go said. "Hindi talaga ako tumitigil sa pagseserbisyo dahil 'yan po ang aking pinangako sa inyo. Kahit saang sulok kayo ng Pilipinas, may baha, lindol o putok ng bulkan, pinupuntahan ko talaga. Dahil hindi ko po matiis na nakaupo lang sa opisina habang yung mga kababayan natin mahihirap ay nangangailangan ng tulong. Hindi po ako politiko na mangangako, gagawin ko lang po ang aking trabaho para sa inyong lahat, dahil yan ang bisyo ko ang magserbisyo," Go concluded.

