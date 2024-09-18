PHILIPPINES, September 18 - Press Release

September 15, 2024 Bong Go extends assistance to struggling labor sectors in Cabanatuan City to promote inclusive economic recovery Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, recognized as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service, provided aid to displaced workers in Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija on September 13, 2024. In his message, Go who is considered Nueva Ecija's adopted son, expressed his long-lasting commitment to helping Filipinos, stating, "Huwag ho kayong magpasalamat sa akin. Ako po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil ako po'y binigyan n'yo ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo sa inyo. Maraming salamat po sa tiwala," he added. The senator's Malasakit Team provided snacks, vitamins, masks, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs to 531 displaced workers during the relief activity held at the city's Old Capitol Building. Additionally, selected recipients received shoes and a mobile phone from the senator. Go also partnered with Nueva Ecija Governor Aurelio Umali in supporting their constituents. Through their collective efforts, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) also extended livelihood support to the beneficiaries through their Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. In his ongoing efforts to uplift the less fortunate, Go has filed Senate Bill No. 420, aimed at creating job opportunities for low-income families in rural areas. This proposed bill if enacted into law, seeks to institutionalize the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP), which would provide temporary employment to rural residents who have lost their jobs. To further ease the financial burden on Filipino families, Go also co-authored and co-sponsored SBN 2534, which aims to raise the daily minimum wage by P100 nationwide. Meanwhile, as the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go offered assistance to Cabanatueños who may need hospital care. He encouraged them to visit the Malasakit Centers at Eduardo L. Joson Memorial Hospital and Dr. Paulino J. Garcia Memorial Research and Medical Center (PJGMRMC), both in Cabanatuan City and Talavera General Hospital in Talavera, where they may conveniently avail of medical assistance from the government. Institutionalized in 2019 under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally authored and sponsored, the Malasakit Center serves as a one-stop shop aimed at helping impoverished patients minimize their medical expenses to the lowest amount possible by streamlining access to various agencies offering medical assistance programs. Currently, 166 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The Department of Health reports that the Malasakit Centers program has already provided aid to around 12 million Filipinos. "Tatandaan, minsan lang po tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito. Ako na inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go, patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat. Dahil ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po 'yan sa Diyos," concluded Go.

