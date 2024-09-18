Funnel Kitchen Brings "Conquer the Quarter" Workshop to Oklahoma to Help Business Owners Create a 30Day Marketing Plan

Funnel Kitchen Brings Conquer the Quarter Workshop to Oklahoma City to Help Business Owners Create a 30-Day Marketing Plan

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Funnel Kitchen is excited to announce that its "Conquer the Quarter" workshop is coming to Oklahoma City at The Ellison Hotel, located at 6201 N. Western Ave. The workshop will take place on September 26, from 1pm-4pm. Business owners can attend this hands-on event to build a personalized 30-day marketing plan under the guidance of Amanda Dake, a veteran marketing strategist.In this workshop, business owners will gain clarity on their marketing strategy and focus on revenue-generating activities that make a difference. Each participant will learn how to create a powerful, actionable 30-day plan using our proven Clarity-Tactics-Action (C.T.A.) framework.By the end of this workshop, attendees willUnderstand the goals they need to focus on to grow their businesses.Learn which tactics (paid ads, social media, email, etc.) will work best for their business.Build a clear, step-by-step action plan that will keep business owners on track for the next 30 days.“Our workshops are designed to help business owners cut through the noise and focus on the most impactful marketing tactics,” says Amanda Dake, Founder and CEO of Funnel Kitchen. “In Oklahoma City, we’re excited to offer hands-on guidance for real results.”The workshop is priced at $97, with limited seating for 20 participants. Business owners are encouraged to register early via funnelkitchen.com/okc About Funnel KitchenFunnel Kitchen specializes in providing business owners with strategic marketing guidance and hands-on support for implementation. Their mission is to help businesses achieve measurable growth through focused, actionable marketing plans.

