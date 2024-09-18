EY Family Enterprise Experts Tackle Long-term Capital Funding Strategies in New Podcast from Family Enterprise USA

Balanced Planning Positions Family Businesses for the Long-Haul, Next Generation Transitions

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new podcast featuring experts from EY’s Family Enterprise group tackles the complex issue of capital funding strategies, both for mid-term needs and for multi-generational planning.The capital funding podcast, entitled “ Is Your Company’s Capital Agenda Strategy Future Proof? ”, features experts Jessica Shaw, Partner, Strategy and Transactions, Ernst & Young LLP, and Gene Peck, Managing Director, Family Enterprise Business Services, Ernst & Young LLP. In the EY podcast , the discussion focuses on how business-owning families can better position themselves for success when developing strategic capitalization plans.The panelists discuss establishing balanced financial objectives, performing a thorough evaluation of financial readiness, and, if access to the capital markets is needed, understanding funding options that best align with the long-term capitalization needs of a family enterprise.The podcast, part of a series called “ The Voice of Family Business on Capitol Hill ,” are airing on Spotify and other podcast platforms.The series is hosted by Pat Soldano, President, Family Enterprise USA and Policy and Taxation Group, both advocates for family businesses, clients of family offices, and successful individuals.“This podcast features an interesting discussion on capital funding and highlights the many critical issues facing family businesses transitioning to the next generation, and beyond,” said Soldano about the episode. “The EY experts detail complex long-term planning capital funding issues critical for growth and long-haul success,” she said.Subscribers will receive alerts as future shows are posted. To find it on Spotify click on: Family Enterprise USA Podcast.About Family Enterprise USAFamily Enterprise USA promotes generationally owned family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington DC. Since 2007, Family Enterprise USA has represented and celebrated all sizes, professions, and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. It is a bipartisan 501.c3 organization. www.familyenterpriseusa.com

