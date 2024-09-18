Southland Farms Celebrates Prestigious Win at Cure Michigan Cup 2024

southland farms niles weed dispensary

Award-Winning Cannabis Dispensary Secures Second Place for Prerolls in Michigan's Largest Cannabis Competition

NILES, MI, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southland Farms Weed Dispensary Niles , a distinguished craft cannabis microbusiness based in Niles, Michigan, proudly announces its recent success at the prestigious Cure Michigan Cup. The event, hosted by Big Cloud on September 8, 2024, saw Southland Farms earn second prize in the best prerolls category, solidifying its position as a top contender in Michigan's thriving cannabis industry.Competing against some of the best weed dispensaries and cultivators across the state, Southland Farms showcased its commitment to delivering quality weed to both the adult-use and caregiver markets.Known for offering a wide range of premium cannabis products, Southland Farms continues to set the bar for excellence in Michigan. This accolade highlights the farm’s dedication to producing premium organic cannabis that Berrien County and the broader Michigan community have come to rely on.At the heart of Southland Farms are five small-batch grow rooms, where a team of expert growers cultivates cannabis with precision and care. The cannabis flower is grown in living soil, hand-pruned, and carefully watered, ensuring that each plant reaches its full potential. Post-harvest, the flower is handled with meticulous attention to detail, preserving its quality and potency—a hallmark of fine craft cannabis.Mike Noonan, President of Southland Farms, expressed excitement about the win: "We are thrilled to receive the silver award in the prerolls competition. Our all-flower organic joints, renowned for their exceptional flavor, aroma, and potent effects, have set a high standard for cannabis in Michigan. Being recognized in a competition that includes both caregivers and licensed adult-use growers is an incredible honor."The Cure Michigan Cup, the largest cannabis competition in Michigan, took place in Jones, Michigan, from September 6-8, 2024. Known for its rigorous and fair judging process, the event attracts elite cannabis growers, hashmakers, and brands every year. Southland Farms’ performance underscores its reputation as a leading provider of quality cannabis near you and its role in advancing the organic cannabis movement.This award not only elevates Southland Farms' profile but also highlights the success of small, craft cannabis producers in a competitive market. As one of the best cannabis dispensaries in Michigan, Southland Farms continues to lead with innovation and excellence.About Southland FarmsSouthland Farms is a certified organic craft cannabis producer located in Niles, Michigan. Specializing in sustainable cannabis products, the farm offers some of the best cannabis products in Michigan, including edibles and more. Southland Farms is committed to excellence and innovation in cultivation, offering premium products to cannabis enthusiasts across the state.

