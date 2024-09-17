Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. Sells Shares of Talon Metals Corp.

DENVER, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. (“RCF”) reports that it has filed an early warning report under National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection to its shareholdings in Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) (“Talon”).



On September 17, 2024, RCF sold 350,000 common shares in the capital of Talon (the “Talon Shares”). The trade was executed through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange, through Scotia Capital Inc. (the “Sale”). The aggregate consideration received by RCF in respect of the Sale was C$29,750.00, or C$0.085 per Share.

Immediately prior to the Sale, RCF owned and controlled a total of 114,938,550 Talon Shares, representing approximately 12.30% of the issued and outstanding Talon Shares. As a result of and immediately following the Sale, RCF owned and controlled a total of 114,558,550 Talon Shares, representing approximately 12.26% of the issued and outstanding Talon Shares.

RCF disposed of the Talon Shares in accordance with RCF’s investment policy to generate proceeds from its investment in Talon. RCF may from time to time acquire additional securities of Talon, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities or may continue to hold its Talon Shares.

Talon’s head office is located at Craigmuir Chambers, P.O. Box 71, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed under applicable Canadian securities laws in connection with the transactions hereunder, please see Talon’s profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

