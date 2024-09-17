Suspect Sought in a Northeast Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a homicide suspect.

On Sunday, September 15, 2024, at approximately 8:25 a.m., officers responded for a shooting in the 400 block of 50th Street, Northeast. Upon arrival, officers located an unconscious adult male victim in the alley of the location, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene. After finding no signs consistent with life, the male was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 44-year-old James Price of no fixed address.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/eFvqHAeB0YQ

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24142417