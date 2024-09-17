Suspect Sought in a Northeast Homicide
The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a homicide suspect.
On Sunday, September 15, 2024, at approximately 8:25 a.m., officers responded for a shooting in the 400 block of 50th Street, Northeast. Upon arrival, officers located an unconscious adult male victim in the alley of the location, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene. After finding no signs consistent with life, the male was pronounced dead.
The decedent has been identified as 44-year-old James Price of no fixed address.
The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/eFvqHAeB0YQ
Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a homicide committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 24142417
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.