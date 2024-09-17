The Airport Fire Continues to Devastate Trabuco Canyon: Redefine Law Firm Actively Taking Cases of Victims Affected by the Airport Fire/Trabuco Canyon Fire

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ongoing Airport Fire , which ignited in the Trabuco Canyon area of Orange County, affecting Lake Elsinore and surrounding areas, shows no signs of abating, leaving widespread damage, displacement, and uncertainty for countless residents. As this wildfire rages on, many families are struggling to navigate the aftermath and protect their homes, health, and financial security. We are investigating the cause of this fire and our preliminary research reveals that it was not an Act of God, but the result of significant and absolutely avoidable negligence that led to the conflagration that is destroying homes and lives.



At Redefine Law Firm , we understand the immense challenges and distress caused by such natural disasters. We are actively taking cases of victims affected by the Airport Fire, offering legal assistance to help you recover damages and protect your future. Whether you have suffered property loss, injuries, or are facing disputes with insurance companies, Redefine Law Firm is here to provide the legal support you need.

Babak Lalezari, Esq. , Managing Partner at Redefine Law Firm, emphasized the firm's commitment to those affected:

"Our hearts go out to the families impacted by the Airport Fire. At Redefine Law Firm, we are dedicated to helping victims secure the compensation they need to rebuild their lives after this devastating event. Whether it’s holding responsible parties accountable or fighting insurance claims and seeking compensation to make you whole again, we’re here to ensure you get the justice and relief you deserve."

Know Your Legal Options

Residents affected by wildfires may face complex legal challenges. Evacuations can present very heavy monetary challenges - costing not only mental resources, but also time and energy. Redefine Law Firm is actively representing victims and offers the guidance and advocacy you need during this trying time.

For a free consultation, please call us at (855) 707-3330 or DM us to discuss how we can assist you and your family.

About Redefine Law Firm

Redefine Law Firm is a full-service law firm based in California, dedicated to fighting for the rights of individuals and families affected by personal injury, property loss, and catastrophic events. With a team led by Babak Lalezari, a former defense lawyer who now “fights for the smaller guy,” we are passionate about helping victims recover and rebuild after disaster strikes.

