LGI Homes Launches its Largest National Sales Event of the Year

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the launch of its premier “Make Your Move” National Sales Event. During this limited-time event, customers will have an exclusive opportunity to take advantage of special pricing and financing incentives on move-in ready homes on LGI Homes and Terrata Homes.



“This event gives our customers the opportunity to purchase a beautiful new home while realizing significant savings,” said Eric Lipar, CEO of LGI Homes. “Our Make Your Move National Sales Event is the perfect time for buyers to lock in incredible value, move into a brand-new home, and take advantage of exceptional incentives. Our focus continues to be making homeownership attainable for first-time home buyers, and this event highlights how we are doing that while also providing the industry’s best customer experience.”

Through its partnership with LGI Mortgage Solutions, LGI Homes is offering attractive financing options, including rate buydown assistance and builder-paid closing costs. This ultimately allows buyers the opportunity to secure lower monthly payments and long-term savings on their brand-new home.

Rachel Eaton, LGI Homes’ Chief Marketing Officer added, “Combining this extraordinary event with our simplified buying process is another example of our commitment to making the dream of homeownership attainable. During our ‘Make Your Move’ National Sales Event, buyers can take advantage of offers and incentives designed to maximize affordability on the home of their dreams.”

For more information, or to schedule a tour of these new homes, interested homebuyers are encouraged to visit LGIHomes.com/MakeYourMove.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction, and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 70,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies for the second consecutive year. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e7e1f74-1667-41eb-9741-1f65ec0c7325

