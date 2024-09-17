Becky G and Vita Coco Build New Greenspace in Inglewood, California

New greenspace at Becky G’s elementary school enhances learning, wellness, and community connections

INGLEWOOD, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As back to school season ramps up, The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) has teamed up with international recording artist, actress, activist, and Vita Coco Brand Ambassador—Becky G—to build a new greenspace at her childhood elementary school in Inglewood, California. The greenspace, opening today at Oak Street Elementary School, is a new initiative of the Company’s social impact program, the Vita Coco Project® (VCP), which focuses on empowering communities.



A proud advocate for her hometown, Becky G returned to Inglewood today to celebrate the opening of the greenspace during a ribbon cutting ceremony at Oak Street Elementary School, which will be named through a process that includes the Oak Street school community.

“Growing up, my Inglewood community shaped who I am today,” said Becky G. “Partnering with Vita Coco to reimagine a space where students can learn and play means everything to me. We wanted each element to be intentional, reflecting my own experience in middle school and addressing the needs and dreams of the community.”

Designed in close collaboration with the school’s Parent-Teacher Association and local community leaders, and brought to life by Terremoto, this fully customized 2,100-square-foot greenspace features garden plots, compost bins, a farm stand, fruit trees, a water feature, reading nooks, and a versatile outdoor classroom and play area. Becky adds, “It’s a vibrant, multi-functional space aimed at promoting food education, encouraging healthy eating, and fostering active lifestyles.”

The need for more greenspaces is not unique to Inglewood. One hundred million Americans , including 28 million children, lack access to local greenspace, and only one in three people in Latin communities live within a mile of a park. The opening of the greenspace at Oak Street Elementary School is part of the Company’s broader effort to address these inequities through its upcoming Growing Roots Grant program in collaboration with the Arbor Day Foundation. The program will fund innovative projects that incorporate tree and garden-related learning experiences within under-resourced schools and communities.

“As a parent, I understand the desire to want the best for our kids. And one of the most overlooked resources is a child’s right to play—outside, in fresh air, climbing trees, and getting dirt under their fingernails. This project is more than just a greenspace; it's about ensuring that every kid and their families—regardless of socioeconomic status, identity, or background—has the right to a safe and enriching environment,” said Mike Kirban, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of The Vita Coco Company. “Let kids be kids so they can grow their curiosity about the natural world and how it works.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Vita Coco and Becky G in creating this beautiful greenspace at Oak Street Elementary School,” said Dr. James Morris, Inglewood Unified School District County Administrator. “This project is not only a testament to the power of community collaboration but also a significant step towards providing our students with the healthy, enriching environment they deserve.”

As a Public Benefit Corporation and a certified B Corp, Vita Coco believes businesses can contribute positively to the communities and environments in which they operate. The Vita Coco Project supports its suppliers’ communities, such as those in Brazil, Philippines, and Sri Lanka, and its Seedlings for Sustainability initiative aims to help distribute up to 10 million seedlings and trees by 2030.

ABOUT THE VITA COCO COMPANY

The Vita Coco Company is a family of brands on a mission to reimagine what’s possible when brands deliver healthy, nutritious, and great-tasting products that are better for consumers and better for the world. This includes its flagship coconut water brand Vita Coco, sustainably packaged water Ever & Ever, and protein-infused water PWR LIFT. The Company was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran and is a public benefit corporation and Certified B Corporation. Vita Coco, the principal brand within the Company’s portfolio, is the leading coconut water brand in the U.S. With electrolytes, nutrients, and vitamins, coconut water has become a top beverage choice among consumers after a workout, in smoothies, as a cocktail mixer, after a night out, and more.

ABOUT INGLEWOOD UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

Inglewood Unified School District, whose County Administrator is Dr. James Morris, is located in the City of Inglewood and an adjacent section of unincorporated Los Angeles County of Ladera Heights. The district currently serves about 7,000 students at 17 sites. The mission of Inglewood Unified School District is to nurture, educate, and graduate students who are self-responsible and self-disciplined; who are critical and creative thinkers; who master the core academic disciplines; and who are advocates for equity and social justice for self and their community. For more information, visit www.inglewoodusd.com .

Stay connected by following our social media platforms on facebook.com/inglewoodschools, twitter.com/INGUSD, and instagram .com/inglewoodschools .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a122fe7c-b12d-4b53-993c-053d42174e48

Becky G Oak Street Greenspace Becky G returned to Inglewood today to celebrate the opening of the greenspace with Vita Coco at Oak Street Elementary School.

